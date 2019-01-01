‘Liverpool didn’t need to sign anybody’ - Lack of movement in January window defended by Heskey

The former Reds striker believes Jurgen Klopp has enough talent at his disposal to sustain a title challenge without having welcomed any fresh faces

Liverpool had no need to add in the January transfer window, says Emile Heskey, with a lack of movement no bad thing for a Premier League title-chasing outfit.

The Reds spent big over the summer of 2018, with the likes of Fabinho, Alisson, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri welcomed to Anfield.

They had also invested £75 million ($98m) in Virgil van Dijk during the previous window, with Jurgen Klopp moving to address supposed areas of weakness in his squad.

Liverpool are now considered to boast the depth required to compete for top honours, with their standing at the top of the table proving as much.

Heskey believes the quality already on their books, and the stability a quiet January will bring, can serve the Reds well.

The former striker told the Daily Express: “I think they’ve got what they need.

“Liverpool need to work with what they’ve got and have confidence in all the players that need to come in when someone else is injured.”

The ex-Reds star added: “Defensively they’re looking much more sound.

“They obviously might have more injuries but I think they’re looking much better than they have.”

Liverpool have suffered just one defeat in 24 Premier League fixtures this season.

They have emerged victorious in 19 of those contests and will move five points clear again at the summit if they are able to collect another success away at West Ham on Monday.

There has been the odd sign of nerves over recent weeks, with a 1-1 draw played out at home to Leicester in their most recent outing, but those inside Anfield have sought to play down any concerns.

Heskey believes they are right to do so, with the Reds looking better placed to end a 29-year wait for English top-flight glory than they have done for some considerable time.

“When you look at years gone by, Liverpool lost games like the Leicester one, but they’ve got a stronger mentality now where they can see out games when they’re not particularly playing great,” he said.

“That’s what I’m liking at the minute, mentally, they’re in a better place than they’ve ever been.”