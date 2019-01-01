Liverpool defender Matip reveals expectation after second goal of the season

The Cameroon centre-back broke the deadlock at Anfield on Saturday with his first half header

defender Joel Matip hopes his opener against will be the beginning of more goals this season.

The Reds romped to a 3-1 win in Saturday's Premier League fixture at Anfield to seal their third Premier League win of the season.

Matip opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's men in the 41st minute after powering home a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner.

Following his goal in the Community Shield earlier this month, it was the first time the 28-year-old has scored two goals in a single season for the Reds since his arrival from 04 in 2016.

“I hope it’s the beginning. I’m happy I could score. I hope in the next few weeks another goal will come," Matip told Sky Sports.

A second-half brace from Mohamed Salah sealed maximum points for Liverpool as they maintain their unbeaten start to the 2019-20 campaign.

Meanwhile, the centre-back assessed the danger Unai Emery’s men posed to them in a 'tough' encounter.

"It was a tough game against a deep-lying and high-quality team," he added.

Article continues below

“If a team is standing on the edge of the box with eight players, it’s hard for any team to get through. You need time to find space.

“Their forwards are so quick. You cannot defend every situation but in a lot of moments, we did OK. If you give a team like Arsenal space upfront it will be really difficult.

“After three games it doesn’t say too much. We’ve won the first three games and now we’re looking forward to .”