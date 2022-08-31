Liverpool cool transfer pursuits of Laimer and others as midfield shortage could go unaddressed

Liverpool are set to admit failure in a bid to land Konrad Laimer, with the RB Leipzig midfielder expected to join Bayern Munich on a free in 2023.

Reds considered late move for Austrian international

Leipzig unwilling to sell this summer

No move for Tielemans, Neves or Luiz before deadline

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Reds had been ready to launch a late bid for the Austrian international, who is into the final year of his Leipzig contract, only to find the Bundesliga side unwilling to do business in this transfer window. Anfield sources have told GOAL they expect Laimer to join Bayern Munich on a free transfer next summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool are in need of midfield reinforcements after a spate of injuries, but insists that any move would have to be for "the right player" and make sense in both the short and long-term.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sources have dismissed speculation linking a host of names with a move to Anfield, including Wolves' Ruben Neves, Leicester's Youri Tielemans and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz.

DID YOU KNOW? Laimer shares an agent with Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita, as well as former Reds star Sadio Mane.

THE VERDICT: Klopp has admitted that a new arrival at Liverpool gets more unlikely as Thursday's 11pm UK time deadline approaches, but he refused to rule out a potential late deal when asked ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Newcastle.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds have a Merseyside derby against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, before they start their Champions League campaign away to Napoli next Wednesday.