Liverpool boss Klopp reveals Mane issue and explains half-time substitution of Jones

The German coach admitted his Senegalese attacker is carrying a minor injury but is capable of playing through the pain

manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Sadio Mane played in the club's Champions League win against Ajax on Wednesday despite suffering from a dead leg.

After playing the full 90 minutes against in the Premier League on Saturday, Mane started the midweek clash against before being withdrawn in 60th minute alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

The international was then spotted on the sidelines with an ice pack on his leg, sparking injury fears among Reds fans still dealing with news Virgil van Dijk is unlikely to feature again this season.

Mane's diagnosis is however much better with Klopp confirming the attacker was simply dealing with a pre-existing issue.

"Sadio has since a few days a dead leg and deals with that in that area," Klopp said post-match.

"That's the only thing why it's still painful but it's not a problem. When he doesn't play, he puts ice on it."

Mane played a telling part in Liverpool's sole goal in the 1-0 win over Ajax with his scuffed shot ultimately seeing Nicolas Tagliafico put the ball into his own net after 35 minutes.

Despite boasting a half-time lead, Klopp opted to replace rising star Curtis Jones with Jordan Henderson after 45 minutes and went on to make five changes across the match.

"Curtis was tactical. The medical department told us Hendo cannot start and then it was pretty clear 45 should be possible. That's why Hendo came on and then we wanted the experience and a midfield that at least played a few times together, which helps in a game like this," Klopp said.

"The three upfront, you could see it was an intense game. The defensive transition was really important and if you do that, win the ball, then you have a big chance for the offensive transition.

"It was hard for the starting front three, so I was really happy that we could do that. I was really happy that we could make five changes tonight."

Liverpool next face in the Premier League on Saturday and currently sit third in the league after five matches of the new season.