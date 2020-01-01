Liverpool boss Klopp addresses Mane's furious reaction to being substituted for Salah against Crystal Palace

The Senegalese attacker played a key role in a resounding victory at Selhurst Park, but was clearly not in the mood to be brought off after an hour

Jurgen Klopp has said that Sadio Mane is “all good” following the international's visible anger at being replaced by Mohamed Salah in 's 7-0 thrashing of .

Roy Hodgson's side were battered all game by Klopp's Reds, Takumi Minamino getting the visitors off the mark after just three minutes.

Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson and Salah all contributed goals to the cause after the opener, with Mane himself also registering.

It appeared that one wasn't enough for the attacker, however, who looked furious when Salah was brought on in his place after 57 minutes, but his head coach insisted that tempers cooled after the final whistle in London.

“Mane was not angry because Mo was coming on,” Klopp told BT Sport . “He was not happy because he had a look at the watch and he didn't stay on until after the free kick.

"You cannot do everything, they are human beings. After the game it was completely fine. It's all good.”

History was made with the victory at Selhurst Park, Liverpool having never won a Premier League away clash by a margin of seven goals , while Salah set a record of his own by becoming the first Liverpool substitute in top-flight history to score two and assist one in just 33 minutes of play.

The result will please the Anfield faithful, not least because the champions have struggled to produce their brilliant best this term. But Klopp warned that, despite his side clicking, the impressive scoreline will not be matched week in, week out.

“It was hard work, a lot of counterattack from Crystal Palace in the first half where we needed a toe or a foot to defend,” the German said.

“Our finishing in the first half was clinical. Then, 3-0 up at half-time the game is not finished, but we controlled the game and scored wonderful goals.

“The boys are capable [of this] but it doesn’t happen every week. Today it clicked. This is a very intense period, the boys should be very proud of it. We take a day off tomorrow, then prepare for - and goal difference wise it is good because of the funny result at Villa (7-2).

“Christmas will be good, but the season is not finished, there are a few games to come but we will be ready.”