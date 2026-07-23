Liverpool are confident they can beat Arsenal to Bradley Barcola. The Paris Saint-Germain star carries a valuation of around £100 million.

Arsenal have made Barcola a target after losing out on Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a deal worth £117 million.

But "The Sun" understands Liverpool currently lead the race for Barcola, who is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

Mohamed Salah's departure has left Liverpool hunting for a heavyweight attacking signing.

They had already missed out on Yann Diomande, who is preparing to move to Paris Saint-Germain from Leipzig.

Diomande's arrival in the French capital means the European champions can afford to let Barcola go. The 23-year-old produced impressive performances with the French national team during their run to the World Cup semi-final.

With just two years left on his PSG contract, Barcola appears ready for a fresh challenge.

Paris Saint-Germain also need to raise funds as they chase Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche, 24, who is valued at around £43 million.

Liverpool have been busy elsewhere. They have already completed the signing of Spanish winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna for £34.5 million, while Jeremie Jacquet will also join the club after his transfer from Rennes was agreed last January for £55 million.