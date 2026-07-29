Liverpool want to add major quality to their forward line this summer. The Reds are now preparing an official bid for Bradley Barcola, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Barcola recently emerged as unwilling to extend his contract at Paris Saint-Germain, prompting Liverpool to open talks with his representatives. Those negotiations are moving well, although PSG do not appear willing to let the star forward go on the cheap.

"A personal agreement will be reached soon, because the terms are not a problem at all," Romano said on his YouTube channel. "Barcola wants to join Liverpool. At this moment, Liverpool are preparing an official bid."

"The relationship between Liverpool and PSG is excellent, but the financial aspect remains an important part," the Italian transfer journalist continued. "It will still take a few days before the bid is submitted."

Romano also confirmed that the French club want a huge fee for Barcola. "Various media outlets are talking about an asking price of €170 million. That ultimately really will not be the transfer fee, but it is clear that a lot of money is involved."

While British media report that Liverpool still have enough transfer budget this summer, their opening bid will be far lower than the requested €170 million in any case. That leaves the question of how far PSG are willing to bend. Barcola, a France international, remains under contract in Paris until mid-2028.

For Cody Gakpo, Barcola's possible arrival is bad news. The winger was not in great form last season and it remains to be seen what his role will be under new head coach Andoni Iraola. Gakpo is also said to be attracting interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich, among others.