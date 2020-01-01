‘Liverpool are like the Man Utd teams of Ferguson era’ – Reds have made ‘own luck’, says Heskey

The former Anfield striker sees Jurgen Klopp’s side chasing down the Premier League title in a manner similar to that of Red Devils teams of old

have looked like teams of old this season, says Emile Heskey, with the Reds grinding out results and making their own luck in a manner similar to that which once made the Red Devils so dominant.

Fortune briefly deserted Jurgen Klopp’s side in their most recent outing, as a 44-match unbeaten run was brought to a halt by struggling Watford.

A 3-0 defeat at Vicarage Road has, however, done little to derail a title bid at Anfield which has seen Liverpool surge 22 points clear at the summit and close in on a first top-flight crown in 30 years.

Heskey is among those to have been impressed by the Reds’ relentless drive this season, with Klopp’s men having overcome several obstacles to reassert domestic dominance in style.

The former Liverpool striker told PA Sport when quizzed on accusations of a table-topping outfit having been lucky at times: “You earn your own luck.

“When you are looking at the likes of Man United, when they were winning, they weren’t just running over teams, there were games where they were very lucky and won narrowly. And that is the sign of champions.

“A lot of games that they are winning by one goal and you are thinking, ‘Oh that was lucky’, two seasons ago they would have lost. But now they are winning and that is why they will be champions.

“I would love to play in this side, I don’t know if I would get in, I would love to play in it and love to play under a manager who is getting the best out of his team.

“He is encouraging his team and it is more like a family than a football team and that is what I like.”

Heskey is looking forward to the moment that Liverpool finally get across the line – with four wins all that is required – as those on the red half of Merseyside, along with followers around the world, have waited so long to get back on the loftiest of perches.

“It will be amazing for the fans, not just in but all around the world,” added Heskey.

“They are sitting in front of their tellies just waiting for that moment.

“I have got friends in Lebanon, in Africa and in Asia and they are texting me non-stop because they just can’t wait to call up a Man United fan!

“They have had to wait a long time and they are great fans, they have stuck with them through thick and thin and they deserve it.”