Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola left 'sobbing' as Dominik Szoboszlai injury row erupts during international break

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Liverpool have found themselves at the centre of a heated dispute regarding the fitness of Dominik Szoboszlai following a controversial incident in their recent victory over Crystal Palace. Despite visible discomfort and a heavily bandaged knee, the midfielder was allowed to continue playing at Selhurst Park, sparking fury from observers in his homeland.

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Playing through the pain

The Hungarian required medical attention just before the interval during Liverpool's 3-1 away win at Crystal Palace. Instead of being withdrawn, he emerged for the second half with heavy strapping applied to his knee.

Szoboszlai played on until the 69th minute before eventually being substituted. Despite the obvious physical issues, the midfielder was cleared to link up with Hungary for their upcoming Nations League fixtures.

Csank loses his mind over Liverpool decision

The decision to keep the injured playmaker on the pitch infuriated former Hungary captain and manager Janos Csank. Speaking to Blikk, the 80-year-old expressed his disbelief at the Premier League club's actions.

"I was really annoyed. Szoboszlai went down on the pitch in the first half, and at half-time I was certain he wouldn't come back on for the second half," Csank stated. "Then I saw him standing there on the pitch, with black tape on his leg, his knee.

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"Then the manager [Andoni Iraola] starts sobbing that he is injured. He should have been substituted straight away; they were leading 1-0. Half-time comes, and then he sends him back on injured, with his knee bandaged. I'm losing my mind! I just don't get it."

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Iraola fears another international break crisis

The Hungarian Football Federation quickly addressed the situation, releasing a brief update: "[Szoboszlai], who was substituted in the 69th minute of Liverpool’s match yesterday, is undergoing tests following the usual protocol in such cases. We will, of course, keep the public informed of developments as soon as possible."

After it was confirmed Szoboszlai would stay with his country, Iraola voiced his frustration.

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"The last thing we need now is to lose players in the international games. Last time, we lost three very important players," the Liverpool boss admitted. "It's the last thing we need, so I hope he can take care of it. I think he extended a little bit the knee, he was fine, but not 100 per cent.

"So he has to be careful to see if he can play with the national team or not, but also hope that it doesn't happen like the other international break when we lost Alex [Alexander Isak], Cody [Gakpo], Dom. So, touch wood, we are in a better place in two weeks."

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Crucial Nations League double-header looms

Serious doubts persist over whether Szoboszlai will be fit enough to feature against Georgia on Saturday. Hungary's medical staff will closely monitor his recovery ahead of that fixture and their subsequent match against Northern Ireland.

For Liverpool, the priority remains getting their midfielder back to Merseyside in optimal condition. Iraola will be hoping the international commitments do not aggravate the knee issue, ensuring the Reds avoid another damaging injury crisis.