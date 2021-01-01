UEFA Women's Champions League LIVE: Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich and more in UWCL quarter-final action

KO in Barcelona vs Manchester City 🔥
The first match of the day in underway!
Let's see how this goes.
5 minutes until KO!
Due to travel restrictions, Barcelona v Manchester City will not be played in Spain but rather in Monza, Italy.
We have two of the best midfield trios in Europe going up against each other.
Duels all over the pitch! Lucy Bronze vs Mariona Caldentey, Carolina Graham Hansen vs Esme Morgan, Asisat Ohsoala vs Abby Dahlkemper, Ellen White vs Mapi Leon.
It's going to be a thriller! 😱
Barcelona line-up 🔴🔵
The Spanish side also line-up with a 4-3-3 with a brilliant midfield of Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmati and Patri Guijarro.
Asisiat Oshoala starts as the central striker in between Mariona and Caroline Graham Hansen.
Lieke Martens, Jenni Hermoso and Vicky Losada on the bench, not bad substitutions to have...
👥 11 @FCBfemeni OFICIAL #BarçaManchesterCity— FC Barcelona Femení (@FCBfemeni) March 24, 2021
👌 @stanleytools
🔵🔴 #ForçaBarça #UWCL pic.twitter.com/dkCp559lAs
Manchester City starting XI 🔷
Gareth Taylor lines up his side in a 4-3-3 formation.
With captain, Steph Houghton unavailable due to injury, Alex Greenwood will slip into the centre-back position and 20-year-old, Esme Morgan starts as City's left-back.
Your City line-up to face @FCBfemeni 📋— Man City Women (@ManCityWomen) March 24, 2021
XI | Roebuck, Bronze, Dahlkemper, Greenwood, Morgan, Walsh, Mewis, Weir, Kelly, Hemp, White (C)
SUBS | Taieb, Keating, Beckie, Stanway, Mannion, Lavelle, Coombs, Stokes, Park, Davies
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/HkTzfLv0HJ pic.twitter.com/a2FHBF5IjL
It's a BIG day in the UWCL!
Welcome back everyone to Goal's UWCL live blog.
An exciting day ahead of us in the first legs of the quarter-finals!
Today's fixtures:
Barcelona vs Manchester City
Chelsea vs Wolfsburg
PSG vs Lyon
Bayern Munich vs Rosengard