Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland demands £78m deal from Man City, Man Utd & Chelsea

The Borussia Dortmund star wants basic £300,000 wage

Erling Haaland is demanding a contract worth around £78 million ($109m) at his next club.

The Borussia Dortmund star is wanted by the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid, but his sky-high wage demands could prove a big stumbling block.

The Daily Star claims he wants a five-year deal that would see him net a basic wage of £300,000 per week.