Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Klopp fuming at Liverpool failure to land £100m Koulibaly

Arsenal-linked striker Manor Solomon has confirmed that a number of Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in signing him.

Solomon has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal in recent months, with reports claiming the 21-year-old's agent Pini Zahavi having been in touch with the club's technical director Edu over a potential summer deal.

The Gunners are not the only club in England considering a swoop for Solomon, though, with the Shakhtar Donetsk star now claiming he has several different options with regards to his future.

Read the full story on Goal.