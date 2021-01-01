Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve to extend Ronaldo's contract through to 2023

Aymeric Laporte has hinted that a summer transfer call lies in store at Manchester City, with the French defender admitting that he may have to start weighing up his options despite being happy at the Etihad Stadium.

Having taken in just 12 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign, Laporte has told BT Sport after his latest outing against Burnley: "At the moment I'm here, I'll play, we'll see what happens.

"I'm happy at Manchester City, I always thought I'd spend many years here. I hope that will happen.

"I will see what happens between now and the end of the season but for now I'm happy."

