Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Allardyce to step down from West Brom

Giroud could team up with Ibra at Milan (Gazzetta dello Sport)
The Chelsea striker is ready to move to Italy this summer as his role at Stamford Bridge shrinks
Olivier Giroud could form an improbable partnership with Zlatan Ibrahimovic at AC Milan, says Gazzetta dello Sport, as many Serie A clubs apparently see the big forward as a strong fit for the country's brand of football.
He's scored four Premier League goals in a limited role at Chelsea this year and may want an increased role somewhere else before it's time to retire.
Mbappe pressed on PSG future
Kylian Mbappe said he was the happiest person at Paris Saint-Germain following their 2-0 win over Monaco in the Coupe de France final on Wednesday, but he stopped short of committing his future to the club when asked after the match.
Ross causes Man Utd to fear mass exodus
Manchester United striker Jane Ross is pushing for a move from the club not long after manager Casey Stoney stepped away, and the Red Devils now fear a wave of departures, according to the Daily Mail.
Ross, 31, is said to be receiving interest from Italy as she plans what might be the final change of scenery in her career.
Kane's lap of honour was not a farewell - Mason
Tottenham interim manager Ryan Mason denied that Harry Kane's lap of honour after Wednesday night's loss to Aston Villa was a farewell to the club's fans.
Earlier this week, Kane told Spurs that he wished to leave the club due to their inability to consistently compete at the highest level.
Aberdeen respond to Ferguson request
The club is greatly disappointed to have received a written transfer request from midfielder Lewis Ferguson today.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) May 19, 2021
This request was rejected immediately.
More details ⬇️
Allardyce to step down from West Brom
The club confirmed the decision in an announcement Wednesday
West Brom announced via their club website that they would part ways with Sam Allardyce after the season, with the official decision handed down after a 3-1 defeat to West Ham.
The Baggies have had their relegation fate sealed and are finishing the year on a low. They haven't earned a win in any of their past five outings.