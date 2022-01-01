Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd open Phillips talks

Man Utd open Phillips transfer talks (MEN)
Leeds star touted for Old Trafford switch
Manchester United have opened transfer talks with Leeds for English midfielder Kalvin Phillips - according to MEN.
The 26-year-old has emerged as a primary target for the Red Devils as they've moved on from West Ham's Declan Rice, who is being priced at well over £100 million (£128m).
Leeds will let Phillips go for around £60m ($77m) and United are now working on a deal, but Aston Villa are also interested in his services.
Rapids forward Shinyashiki fielding offers
Sources: Numerous MLS teams have called and made offers for Colorado Rapids forward Andre Shinyashiki. All advances have been rejected so far for the former Rookie of the Year.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) April 22, 2022
Assume with the Zardes acquisition, this may accelerate. Shinyashiki has made one start this year.
Mbappe future could be decided after PSG title win - Poch
A decision on Kylian Mbappe's future could well be made once Paris Saint-Germain have claimed the Ligue 1 title, suggests coach Mauricio Pochettino.
The France forward's next steps have been the subject of intense speculation this season, with a deal to move to Real Madrid thought to be all but done and the attacker's contract up at Parc des Princes.
But ahead of this weekend's game against Lens, when PSG need only to avoid defeat to reclaim the title they lost to Lille last year, Pochettino has reiterated his hope that the star striker stays, while suggesting a decision is imminent if they succeed in wrapping up silverware.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Arsenal exploring Jesus option
🚨 Arsenal exploring possibility of signing Gabriel Jesus from Man City. Clubs yet to speak but talks between Edu + reps for months. 25yo open to idea, #AFC current favourites. Calvert-Lewin among options @TheAthleticUK #MCFC #EFC 1st reported @jorgenicola https://t.co/jOu4Es7nT7— David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 22, 2022
Rice knocks back latest West Ham offer
Excl: Declan Rice has turned down third contract offer at West Ham. There’s still no agreement - Rice has always been committed, but he’s now open to a move this summer. 🏴 #WHUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 22, 2022
West Ham insist he’s untouchable as David Moyes said - but Declan Rice won’t sign a new deal. pic.twitter.com/5TIjcO2zUS