Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd target Chelsea star Mount

Spurs interested in Valencia keeper Mamardashvili
Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is the subject of interest from Tottenham - according to Marca.
Manchester United have also been linked with the 21-year-old, who recorded nine clean sheets in 21 appearances for Valencia in 2021-22.
Spurs are looking at Mamardashvili as a potential long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris between the sticks.
Rangers sign Souttar & sell Itten to Young Boys
#RangersFC can today confirm striker Cedric Itten has joined BSC Young Boys for an undisclosed fee.
Liverpool looking at Rennes' Terrier as potential Mane replacement
Liverpool have identified Rennes forward Martin Terrier as a transfer target - as The Daily Mirror reports.
The 25-year-old has emerged on the Reds' radar as they seek a replacement for Sadio Mane, who is expected to leave Anfield this summer.
Terrier recorded 21 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances across all competitions for Rennes in 2021-22.
Man Utd confirm Pogba exit
Aston Villa closing in on permanent deal for Olsen
Aston Villa are getting closer to find full agreement with AS Roma on Robin Olsen deal. Buy option clause for €3.5m expected to be triggered soon, as Aston Villa want to keep Olsen at the club.
'Ajax play in the UCL' - Man Utd-linked Timber unsure on move
Manchester United-linked defender Jurrien Timber has admitted that he is not sure about a summer transfer because he'd be giving up Champions League football and regular minutes at Ajax.
Timber enjoyed a stellar 2021-22 campaign at Ajax as he played a key role in their run to a second successive Eredivisie title.
The 20-year-old centre-half, who can also operate as a right-back, has reportedly attracted the attention of United with his performances, but has reservations over a potential move away from Johan Cruyff ArenA.
Liverpool interested in Joao Pedro
Liverpool are set to lose Sadio Mane this summer, and according to the Daily Mail, Jurgen Klopp has identified Watford's Joao Pedro as a possible replacement.
The 20-year-old Brazilian still has three years left on a contract he signed with the Hornets in January of 2020.
Bale bids farewell to Real Madrid
Salah prefers Premier League move if new deal isn’t struck with Liverpool
According to The Athletic, if Mohamad Salah and Liverpool cannot reach an agreement on a new contract, the Egyptian would prefer a move to a Premier League club.
His current contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023, leaving his future at the club uncertain.
Liverpool's owners insist they want to keep the 29-year-old, but time is running out as he enters the final year of a contract he signed in the summer of 2018.
Gallagher sends Palace a farewell message
Union Berlin announce signing of German winger Skarke
Lazio eager to sign Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek
Lazio are eager to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek - according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italian giants will move for the 26-year-old if they lose either Sergej Milinkovic-Savic or Luis Alberto this summer.
Loftus-Cheek could earn €4 million per year at Lazio, with Chelsea willing to sell if their €20 million (£17m/$21m) asking price is met.
Ozil will finish career at 'childhood love' Fenerbahce
Mesut Ozil has revealed that he wants to finish his career at Fenerbahce.
Ozil, 33, made the switch to the Turkish giants from Arsenal in January 2021, signing a contract that runs until 2024.
The Germany international was suspended by the club in March and he has revealed that he went six months without being paid.
West Ham working to sign Rennes defender Aguerd
West Ham are progressing in negotiations with Rennes to sign Nayef Aguerd as new centre-back. Talks ongoing with positive feelings, Aguerd wants the move - up to the clubs.
West Ham are optimistic but still waiting to complete the agreement.
Man Utd target Chelsea star Mount (The Sun)
Midfielder in contract stalemate with Blues
Manchester United are considering an ambitious move for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, The Sun reports.
The Red Devils are monitoring the England international's contract situation at Stamford Bridge, as talks between the player and the Blues have stalled.
With his future uncertain, United could be ready to pounce and attempt to snap him up.
Chelsea plot Dest bid (Daily Mail)
Chelsea are interested in signing Barcelona full-back Sergino Dest, according to The Daily Mail.
There have been complaints about Dest's performances this season from within Barca and the club could opt to sell him, though there have been reports in Spain claiming he has told the Camp Nou side he would prefer to stay.
With Barca trying to sign Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea could make an offer that includes one of those players in exchange for the USMNT international.
Nunez open to Man Utd move
Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is open to joining Manchester United, says talkSPORT.
The Red Devils are eyeing the forward as they look to strengthen in attack, but the Portuguese side want around £68 million ($86m) for him.
Bayern join Real Madrid & Chelsea in Sterling chase (The Sun)
German club could use winger to replace potential departing attackers
Bayern Munich are the latest team to join the battle to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.
The Sun reports the Bundesliga side are interested in the England international, who has a year left on his contract at City.
Chelsea and Real Madrid are also eyeing the ex-Liverpool star, however, and could try to sign him this summer.
Newastle eye Calvert-Lewin bid
Newcastle are ready to make a big bid for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.
The Mirror claims the Magpies are prepared to test Everton's determination to keep their star forward despite being hit hard financially in recent years.