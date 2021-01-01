Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Raphinha nears €50m Bayern Munich move

Caci to make Bundesliga move
Strasbourg left-back Anthony Caci will move to the Bundesliga next summer, reports Le10Sport.
The 24-year-old will see his contract expire at season's end and his agent has confirmed he will leave Strasbourg on a free transfer.
Eintracht Frankfurt are interested in Caci but they will face competition for the former France youth international.
Raphinha nears €50m Bayern Munich move
The Leeds star could be on his way to Germany
Bayern Munich are nearing a €50 million (£42m/$57m) deal to sign Leeds star Raphinha this January, reports TNT Sports.
The 25-year-old has become a Premier League star at Leeds after joining from Rennes in the summer of 2020.
Bayern want the Brazil international to help replace Kingsley Coman, who could leave as his contract renewal talks are currently stalled.
Morata unlikely to stay with Juventus
Juventus are unlikely to make Alvaro Morata's loan move permanent, reports Calciomercato.
The striker is in the second of a two-year loan spell from Atletico Madrid, and has scored seven goals so far this term.
That return may not be enough to convince Juve to pay the €35 million (£30m/$40m) clause needed to make Morata's move permanent.
PSG agree contract extension with Ebimbe
PSG have agreed a contract extension with midfielder Eric Junior Dina-Ebimbe, reports Le10Sport.
The 21-year-old has featured eight times for PSG this term and will be sent on loan to the Bundesliga to gain more first-team experience.
Newcastle eye Ighalo move
Newcastle are considering a January move for Odion Ighalo, reports Sky Sports.
Ighalo, who has played in the Premier League with Watford and Manchester United, is currently playing for Al Shabab in Saudi Arabia.
Saka nearing new Arsenal deal
🔥Arsenal plan to extend the contract of Bukayo Saka until 2027.📝 #AFC #Gooners— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) December 24, 2021
