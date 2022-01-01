Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd suffer Caicedo setback

Wolves make new move for Fernandez
Wolves are lining a new bid to sign Enzo Fernandez, The Sun reports.
The Premier League side lost out on signing the 21-year-old Argentine as he joined Benfica from River Plate in the summer.
But they are prepared to move for him again within the next year.
Brighton to fight off Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd's Caicedo interest (Mirror)
Brighton are set to enter contract talks with Moises Caicedo as they look to fight off interest from other Premier League teams, according to The Mirror.
Brighton are determined to keep the Ecuadorian for the long-term but must resist the interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.
PSG eye Griezmann as Messi replacement (Fichajes)
Paris Saint-Germain will move for Antoine Griezmann next summer, Fichajes claims.
The French champions may need to replace Lionel Messi if they cannot convince him to sign a new contract beyond the summer of 2023 and see the French forward as the ideal man to step into his place.