Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lewandowski set for Barca move

Flamengo open talks to sign ex-Chelsea star Oscar
Excl: Flamengo have opened talks to sign former Chelsea’s Oscar from Shanghai SIPG. Deal in negotiation until January 2023 🚨🇧🇷 #Flamengo— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022
Oscar, open to the move while talks are still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/KexMfd1Q8S
Man Utd still confident of De Jong transfer
Manchester United are convinced they are close to completing the signing of Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, reports the Sun.
Despite recent public statements from Barca throwing doubt on the deal, the Red Devils are still confident of closing an agreement and reuniting the ex-Ajax star with old boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.
Toronto FC seal latest blockbuster MLS transfer with Bernardeschi signing
Yet another big name is heading to Major League soccer this summer. Toronto FC announced on Friday that they have completed the transfer of Federico Bernardeschi, who will move to Canada from Juventus on a free transfer. Bernardeschi joins as a Designated Player, under contract until 2026.
MLS has been abuzz with blockbuster deals so far in the transfer window, with Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini moving to LAFC and Lorenzo Insigne bound for Toronto.
Now Chiellini's long-time Juve team-mate is also heading stateside after five years starring at the Serie A giants.
Bayern increase offer for Juve defender De Ligt
After #Lewandowski’s sale #BayernMunich will increase the bid to #Juventus to try to sign Matthijs #DeLigt, who has already agreed personal terms for a contract until 2027 (€12M/year). #transfers https://t.co/7vDE422obK— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 15, 2022
Lewandowski set to join Barcelona (Fabrizio Romano)
Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona, here we go! FC Bayern have just told Barça that they have accepted final proposal. Agreement finally in place between all parties. 🚨🔵🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2022
Lewandowski asked Bayern to leave also on Friday - he will jlin Barcelona during the weekend. 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/nmodHuNscw