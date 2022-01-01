Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City fight Man Utd for Gnabry

Salah came close to Blues return
Mohamed Salah reportedly considered a return to Chelsea before signing his new Liverpool deal, claims The Sun.
The Egypt international has ended speculation over his future by signing fresh terms at Anfield, but for much of the summer, his next steps had seemed uncertain.
One of those options was reportedly a move back to Stamford Bridge - which may well have helped boost his ultimate offer on Merseyside.
Dembele close to fresh Barca deal
Ousmane Dembélé deal. Laporta says there’s “no deadline”, but all parties feel now ‘optimistic’ to reach agremeent on two year deal. 🚨🇫🇷 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2022
New contract on the table until June 2024. Talks are “progressing” with Xavi pushing to keep Ousmane, but it’s still not 100% agreed. pic.twitter.com/WESSPBz5O0
City and Utd set for Gnabry battle (The Sun)
Wantaway Bayern forward could return to England
Manchester City and Manchester United are poised to both launch pursuits of Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry, claims The Sun.
The Citizens few the former Arsenal man, who has turned down a contract extension with the Bavarian side, as a successor to Raheem Sterling if the latter moves on to Arsenal.
But Erik ten Hag would also be keen to bring him to Old Trafford as part of his ongoing Red Devils rebuild.
Everton eye Udinese's Becao
Everton are in discussions with Udinese over a move for defender Rodrigo Becao, per Gianluca Di Marzio.
Frank Lampard is out to strengthen his side after last season's relegation battle.
The centre-back is one option for the Toffees, but they remain some distance apart from the Serie A side on a deal.
Palace join Gibbs-White race
Crystal Palace have joined the hunt for Wolves man Morgan Gibbs-White, per The Sun.
The Eagles are set to rival Nottingham Forest and Southampton in a battle to secure the attacking midfielder's services.
Gibbs-White spent last season on loan in the Championship with Sheffield United but is expected to be pushing for a Premier League future this season.