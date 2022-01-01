Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Dortmund to rival Man Utd for Haller

Dembele willing to cut wages to stay at Barca
Ousmane Dembele is prepared to reduce his salary in order to sign a new Barcelona contract, reports Sport.
The forward had looked set to leave Camp Nou this summer, but agent Moussa Sissoko met with club representatives on Wednesday and moved closer to accepting an extension.
Dortmund enter battle for Man Utd target Haller
Ex-West Ham forward has enjoyed sparkling season with Ajax
Borussia Dortmund are gearing up to battle Manchester United for Sebastien Haller, reports the Sun.
Haller has been in fine form for Ajax under Erik ten Hag, but the coach's plans to take him to Old Trafford next season could be in jeopardy as BVB look for a replacement for Erling Haaland should the Norwegian leave.
Chelsea summer transfers being hampered by takeover uncertainty, admits Tuchel
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that the club's current uncertain situation will have a negative impact when it comes to dealing in the summer transfer window.
The Blues have been affected by government sanctions on outgoing owner Roman Abramovich which have a huge impact on day-to-day operations at Stamford Bridge.
Activity in the upcoming window is therefore likely to be at a minimum, though Tuchel hopes that a change in ownership might bring some relief.
Rooney in line to replace Dyche at Burnley
Wayne Rooney is Burnley's top candidate to replace Sean Dyche as manager, claims the Sun.
Rooney has gained widespread praise despite suffering relegation from the Championship with Derby County, who were given a 21-point deduction this season and were bottom of the table when the ex-Manchester United star took over in January.
Barcelona set sights on Bayern's Hernandez
Barcelona are planning a summer approach for Lucas Hernandez, according to Sport.
The left-sided defender has played only intermittently for Bayern Munich this season and could be willing to return to his native Spain, though with two years remaining on his current deal Barca would have to pay a hefty sum to convince the Germans to sell.