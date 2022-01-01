Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern chasing Ajax starlet Gravenberch

Bayern after Gravenberch
Dortmund respond to claims Haaland move is 'imminent'
Borussia Dortmund have rubbished reports Erling Haaland is set for an imminent move to Manchester City, with player licence director Sebastian Kehl stating the club is yet to field any offers.
The Norway international striker has been widely tipped to depart the Bundesliga outfit this summer, with a €75 million (£63m/$83m) release clause catching the eye of several major European suitors.
City are understood to be the frontrunners to capture the Leeds-born forward, but speaking around Dortmund's top-flight clash with Wolfsburg this weekend, Kehl has now poured cold water on speculation that a deal is almost done.
Burnley to consider Bruce
Ajax 'have done everything' to keep Ten Hag
Ajax have done all that they can to keep manager Erik ten Hag at the club, says technical director Gerry Hamstra, as the manager appears to edge closer to a move to Manchester United.
The Dutchman has been linked with a switch to Old Trafford for much of the season, and reports suggest he is edging closer to succeeding interim boss Ralf Rangnick by the day.
His current club have made no secret of their desire to keep one of the most highly-rated managers in Europe on their books however, and Hamstra says they have done all that they can to convince him to stay.
Bayern continue Lewandowski talks
