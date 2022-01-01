Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to join race for Lewandowski

Middlesbrough want Man Utd keeper Heaton

2022-06-12T00:30:29.000Z

Middlesbrough are set to make a loan approach for Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton, reports the Sun.

Heaton is only third choice at Old Trafford and, at 36, would jump at the chance for regular first-team action.

Man City look to head off Barca interest in Silva

2022-06-11T23:01:00.000Z

Manchester City will move quickly to secure Bernardo Silva amid interest from Barcelona, claims the Mirror.

The Premier League champions will not accept any bid under £80 million ($99m) for Silva - far beyond the reach of the cash-strapped Catalans.

