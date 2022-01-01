Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to join race for Lewandowski

Middlesbrough want Man Utd keeper Heaton
2022-06-12T00:30:29.000Z
Middlesbrough are set to make a loan approach for Manchester United goalkeeper Tom Heaton, reports the Sun.
Heaton is only third choice at Old Trafford and, at 36, would jump at the chance for regular first-team action.
Man City look to head off Barca interest in Silva
2022-06-11T23:01:00.000Z
Manchester City will move quickly to secure Bernardo Silva amid interest from Barcelona, claims the Mirror.
The Premier League champions will not accept any bid under £80 million ($99m) for Silva - far beyond the reach of the cash-strapped Catalans.
