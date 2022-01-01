Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba closing in on Juventus return

Lyon win Lepenant race
🦁 𝙅𝙤𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙣 🤝 𝙅𝙈𝘼 🦁#Lepenant2027 pic.twitter.com/yfmZmITzQa— Olympique Lyonnais 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@OL_English) June 22, 2022
Pogba closing in on Juve return (Romano)
Deal could be wrapped up soon
Paul Pogba’s agent will meet with Juventus tomorrow to complete the negotiations for his comeback. It’s just matter of final details then deal will be signed. ⚪️⚫️🇫🇷 #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022
Pogba only wanted Juventus and he’s expected in Italy for medicals at the beginning of July. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/cu54M0w1Aj
Man Utd willing to sell Williams
Manchester United are happy to sell Brandon Williams, with the defender deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, per The Sun.
The full-back was a semi-regular presence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before spending last season on loan at Norwich.
But the 21-year-old could be shown the door in order to help him pick up regular game-time.
Liverpool loan Lewis to Newport
Newport County AFC are delighted to announce the loan signing of 𝗔𝗗𝗔𝗠 𝗟𝗘𝗪𝗜𝗦 from Liverpool!— Newport County AFC (@NewportCounty) June 22, 2022
Welcome, Adam! https://t.co/EBk375GKDw pic.twitter.com/vbLWUX38x2
Arsenal still after Jesus and Raphinha
Arsenal and Man City, still working on Gabriel Jesus deal. Talks also in progress on player side - takes some time as it’s big deal, with key details now discussed. 🇧🇷 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2022
ℹ️ Arsenal are negotiating on both Gabriel and Raphinha deals, with lot of competition on Leeds’ one. https://t.co/UmGp3uCg8E