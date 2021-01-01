Transfer news and rumours LIVE: AC Milan want Arsenal's Lacazette

Tuchel: Christensen has to walk the talk and sign new contract
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel says it is on Andreas Christensen to "walk the talk" and commit his future to the club with a new contract.
Sporting KC let go of seven players
Thank you to Amadou Dia, Wilson Harris, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec, Ilie, Graham Smith and Brooks Thompson for your contributions to the Club and community.#SportingKC pic.twitter.com/lNxFw17hh0— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) November 30, 2021
AC Milan want Arsenal's Lacazette (Galetti)
An offer from the Italian club could come as soon as January
AC Milan want to sign Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette as soon as possible, according to Rudy Galetti.
They are expected to make an offer for the 30-year-old in January as they are unwilling to wait for him to become a free agent in the summer.
The Gunners, meanwhile, will have the chance to cash in on a player who has scored once in eight Premier League appearances this year.
Atalanta reach Gasperini agreement
Atalanta have reached an agreement with head coach Gian Piero Gasperini to extend the contract until June 2024 with with an option to extend by a further year. Deal signed and completed. 🤝🇮🇹 #Atalanta @SerieA— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 30, 2021
Le Graet: Deschamps can decide own France future
French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet has said Didier Deschamps can likely decide his own future with the national team in terms of a possible extension.
“[Deschamps] told me that in any case, he would have turned down an extension and that we’ll see each other after the World Cup," Le Graet told AFP. "Whether he’s going to extend or not, he’ll work in the same way. If he wins the World Cup, maybe he’ll want to stay. If he doesn’t, maybe he’ll want to get his own back.
"I appreciate him a lot – you can’t say the decision will be solely his, but it’s not far. I think the faith in Didier has paid off.”
Levante part ways with head coach Pereira
Levante have announced the dismissal of manager Javier Pereira after just seven games.
Pereira himself was a replacement for Paco Lopez, but he had been unable to turn around the team's fortunes.
Levante are bottom of La Liga having failed to win any of their first 15 matches this campaign.
USWNT star Mewis traded to KC
We have acquired USWNT midfielder Sam Mewis (@sammymewy) from the North Carolina Courage.— KC Current (@thekccurrent) November 30, 2021
Pellegrini not thinking about Betis extension
Despite Real Betis president Angel Haro recently saying he would like to give manager Manuel Pellegrini a contract extension, the Chilean has said he doesn't want to think about negotiations right now.
"The two parties have to reach an agreement," he told reporters. "I am happy here and the club is happy, we will see how the future develops, it is not a priority at this time."