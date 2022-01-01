Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Roma monitoring Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Feyenoord & Dessers can't reach agreement
Feyenoord are in danger of losing Cyriel Dessers this summer.
The Rotterdam side have an option to buy the attacker on a permanent basis for €4 million after an impressive spell on loan from Genk.
But the player and club have not been able to reach an agreement over his salary, Rijnmond reports and he could end up somewhere else.
Lagha snubs Bundesliga interest to sign Lyon deal
Yannis Lagha has turned down interest from teams in the Bundesliga to sign a professional contract at Lyon, L'Equipe reports.
The 17-year-old striker will sign a three-year contract with options for two additional years.
Real Madrid & Chelsea target Man City star Sterling (Guardian)
Real Madrid and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City, says The Guardian.
The England international's contract expires next summer and the English and Spanish sides are interested in signing him.
Atalanta want Demiral at reduced price
Merih Demiral may not be able to stay at Atalanta next season.
Atalanta have to pay around €20 million to sign him on a permanent basis after having him on loan for a year, but Calciomercato reports they are reluctant to match that price.
Juventus do not want to keep him, however, and will place him on the market if Atalanta decide against buying him.
Newcastle and Everton potential suitors for Zinchenko
Tottenham confirm Perisic
Introducing our first summer signing… 🔥 #WelcomePerišić pic.twitter.com/JwyyRUuJHL— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) May 31, 2022
Mourinho bids farewell to Maitland-Niles
After a six month loan at the Stadio Olimpico, Jose Mourinho bids farewell to Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is set to return to Arsenal.
The Englishman picked up a Europa Conference League winners medal during his loan spell, but ultimately struggled to establish himself in the side, making only 12 appearances.
Read the full story on GOAL
De Jong responds to Man Utd links: I prefer to stay at Barca
Frenkie de Jong has responded to the rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester United, with the midfielder admitting that he would "prefer to stay with Barcelona".
De Jong moved to Barca from Ajax for £65 million ($82m) in 2019 and has since established himself as a key member of the squad, featuring in 139 games across all competitions.
The 25-year-old is under contract at Camp Nou until 2026, but it has been reported that the Blaugrana may be forced to sell him this summer as they continue to try and reduce their wage bill.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Barca boss Xavi holds talks with Neves
Barcelona boss Xavi has held talks with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves over a potential transfer - according to Diario Sport.
The Spanish giants have targeted the 25-year-old as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.
Xavi is trying to convince Neves to make the switch to Camp Nou, with his current deal at Wolves set to expire in 2023.
Gravenberch to undergo Bayern medical
Ryan Gravenberch will undergo his medical tests with FC Bayern today, confirmed. Contract signed until June 2027, green light arrived from Ajax after negotiations completed last week. 🔴🇳🇱 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022
Official statement soon, while Bayern are still working on Laimer deal too. pic.twitter.com/AzEkZI6L1J
Roma monitoring Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Fichajes)
🚨AS Roma monitors the situation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 31, 2022
🏴 #ASRoma 🔴 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/3upLkoyHTy
Lukaku lawyer meets Inter with Chelsea future uncertain
Romelu Lukaku has commissioned a lawyer to check the temperature on a possible return to his former club Inter after a difficult comeback season at Chelsea.
An unsanctioned interview, injury and Thomas Tuchel’s unwillingness to play to his strengths have left Lukaku unsettled.
Inter aren’t prioritising a move for the 29-year-old, fearing that he would cost too much, with Chelsea soon set to meet Lukaku to discuss his future.
Read the full story on GOAL.
Philips and Cucurella top targets for Man City
Man City will look to bring in more players during the summer transfer window, with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Brighton's Marc Cucurella at the top of their list, according to the Telegraph.
The Premier League champions will prioritise improving their midfield and left-back positions.
Espanyol appoint new head coach
🐦✍️ #DiegoMartínezPerico— RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) May 31, 2022
Benvingut!
¡Bienvenido!
Welcome!
欢迎！#RCDE
PSG trigger option to buy Mendes
✍️❤️💙— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 31, 2022
Paris Saint-Germain has completed the permanent transfer of @nunomendes_25.
The Portugal left-back has signed a contract with the club until 30 June 2026.https://t.co/2zJUbA5I2v
Newcastle revive interest in Botman
Sven Botman has had another impressive season for Lille in Ligue 1, and the Times reports that Newcastle have renewed their interest in the Dutchmen.
In addition to Newcastle, AC Milan is also said to be interested in the 22-year-old.
In any case, Newcastle have also identified James Tarkowski as an alternative option.
West Ham willing to sell Diop
West Ham are willing to sell Issa Diop in the summer transfer window - according to the Evening Standard.
The 25-year-old only has a year left on his contract and has slipped out of favour under David Moyes.
Lazio are interested in a deal for Diop, who has also been strongly linked with Manchester United in recent years.
Barca plan to loan out Braithwaite
Barcelona are planning to loan out Martin Braithwaite this summer - according to Mundo Deportivo.
Valencia, Celta Vigo and Brighton are all interested in the 30-year-old but his wages could be a sticking point for any of those suitors.
Braithwaite is also reluctant to leave Barca, despite having only made four La Liga appearances for the club last season.
Man City eyeing swoop for Milan's Leao
Manchester City are eyeing a swoop for Milan forward Raphael Leao - according to Foot Mercato.
The Premier League champions are looking at the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Raheem Sterling, who has been tipped to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.
Leao played a key role in Milan's 2021-22 Scudetto triumph and has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.
Arsenal's Maitland-Niles not returning to Roma
Ainsley Maitland-Niles returns to Arsenal after his loan spell at Roma. There's no plan to negotiate between clubs for a permanent move, Maitland-Niles will be back to decide his future soon. ⚪️🔴 #AFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2022
"We're gonna miss you", José Mourinho commented about AMN leaving the club.
Caldara set for AC Milan exit
#Monza and #Bologna are interested in Mattia #Caldara, who could leave #ACMilan in summer on a permanent deal. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 30, 2022
Inter optimistic about Mkhitaryan talks
#Inter are confident to try to close Henrikh #Mkhitaryan’s signing as a free agent. Ready a contract until 2024 (€3,5M/year). #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 30, 2022
PSG officially trigger Mendes option
Excl: Paris Saint-Germain have now officially triggered buy option clause for Nuno Mendes, comunication has arrived to Sporting with an official letter from PSG. 100% done. 🚨🇵🇹 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022
Nuno Mendes [here with his agent Miguel Pinho in Paris] becomes PSG player for €40m fee. pic.twitter.com/UIsIiRYQYk
Bayern make Laimer push
Bayern are still leading the race to sign Konrad Laimer. Talks ongoing with an opening proposal around €18/20m ready on the table - he’s still a top target. 🔴 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022
Leipzig will try to keep Laimer but Nagelsmann really wants him, as revealed three weeks ago ⤵️👀 https://t.co/731HUU9b9B
Real Madrid to give Tchouameni five-year deal (Marca)
Blancos also hope to knock down €80m asking price
Real Madrid will hand Aurelien Tchouameni a five-year contract once his transfer from Monaco is completed, according to Marca.
The 22-year-old's move is almost done, the report says, although the Blancos are attempting to reduce the fee they pay the French side.