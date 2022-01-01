Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Roma monitoring Aaron Wan-Bissaka

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Manchester United 2021-22
Getty Images

Feyenoord & Dessers can't reach agreement

2022-05-31T17:00:11.000Z

Feyenoord are in danger of losing Cyriel Dessers this summer.

The Rotterdam side have an option to buy the attacker on a permanent basis for €4 million after an impressive spell on loan from Genk.

But the player and club have not been able to reach an agreement over his salary, Rijnmond reports and he could end up somewhere else.

Lagha snubs Bundesliga interest to sign Lyon deal

2022-05-31T16:32:08.000Z

Yannis Lagha has turned down interest from teams in the Bundesliga to sign a professional contract at Lyon, L'Equipe reports.

The 17-year-old striker will sign a three-year contract with options for two additional years.

Real Madrid & Chelsea target Man City star Sterling (Guardian)

2022-05-31T15:59:45.000Z

Real Madrid and Chelsea are keeping an eye on Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City, says The Guardian.

The England international's contract expires next summer and the English and Spanish sides are interested in signing him.

Atalanta want Demiral at reduced price

2022-05-31T15:31:55.000Z

Merih Demiral may not be able to stay at Atalanta next season.

Atalanta have to pay around €20 million to sign him on a permanent basis after having him on loan for a year, but Calciomercato reports they are reluctant to match that price.

Juventus do not want to keep him, however, and will place him on the market if Atalanta decide against buying him.

Newcastle and Everton potential suitors for Zinchenko

2022-05-31T15:00:01.622Z

According to The Athletic, Everton and Newcastle are interested in signing Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer. 

Despite a promising second half of the season, the Ukrainian's current situation at Man City remains unclear and a move in the upcoming transfer window is a possibility.

Mourinho bids farewell to Maitland-Niles

2022-05-31T14:00:07.273Z

After a six month loan at the Stadio Olimpico, Jose Mourinho bids farewell to Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is set to return to Arsenal.

The Englishman picked up a Europa Conference League winners medal during his loan spell, but ultimately struggled to establish himself in the side, making only 12 appearances.

Read the full story on GOAL

De Jong responds to Man Utd links: I prefer to stay at Barca

2022-05-31T13:30:00.000Z

Frenkie de Jong has responded to the rumours linking him with a transfer to Manchester United, with the midfielder admitting that he would "prefer to stay with Barcelona".

De Jong moved to Barca from Ajax for £65 million ($82m) in 2019 and has since established himself as a key member of the squad, featuring in 139 games across all competitions.

The 25-year-old is under contract at Camp Nou until 2026, but it has been reported that the Blaugrana may be forced to sell him this summer as they continue to try and reduce their wage bill.

Read the full story on GOAL.

Barca boss Xavi holds talks with Neves

2022-05-31T13:00:00.000Z

Barcelona boss Xavi has held talks with Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves over a potential transfer - according to Diario Sport.

The Spanish giants have targeted the 25-year-old as a long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets.

Xavi is trying to convince Neves to make the switch to Camp Nou, with his current deal at Wolves set to expire in 2023.

Ruben Neves Wolves 2021-22
Getty

Gravenberch to undergo Bayern medical

2022-05-31T12:30:00.000Z

Roma monitoring Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Fichajes)

2022-05-31T12:00:20.129Z

Lukaku lawyer meets Inter with Chelsea future uncertain

2022-05-31T12:00:00.000Z

Romelu Lukaku has commissioned a lawyer to check the temperature on a possible return to his former club Inter after a difficult comeback season at Chelsea.

An unsanctioned interview, injury and Thomas Tuchel’s unwillingness to play to his strengths have left Lukaku unsettled.

Inter aren’t prioritising a move for the 29-year-old, fearing that he would cost too much, with Chelsea soon set to meet Lukaku to discuss his future.

Read the full story on GOAL.

Philips and Cucurella top targets for Man City

2022-05-31T11:30:20.494Z

Man City will look to bring in more players during the summer transfer window, with Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips and Brighton's Marc Cucurella at the top of their list, according to the Telegraph. 

The Premier League champions will prioritise improving their midfield and left-back positions.

Espanyol appoint new head coach

2022-05-31T10:30:00.000Z

PSG trigger option to buy Mendes

2022-05-31T09:09:22.241Z

Newcastle revive interest in Botman

2022-05-31T08:30:14.638Z

Sven Botman has had another impressive season for Lille in Ligue 1, and the Times reports that Newcastle have renewed their interest in the Dutchmen.

In addition to Newcastle, AC Milan is also said to be interested in the 22-year-old. 

In any case, Newcastle have also identified James Tarkowski as an alternative option.

West Ham willing to sell Diop

2022-05-31T08:00:00.000Z

West Ham are willing to sell Issa Diop in the summer transfer window - according to the Evening Standard.

The 25-year-old only has a year left on his contract and has slipped out of favour under David Moyes.

Lazio are interested in a deal for Diop, who has also been strongly linked with Manchester United in recent years.

Barca plan to loan out Braithwaite

2022-05-31T07:30:00.000Z

Barcelona are planning to loan out Martin Braithwaite this summer - according to Mundo Deportivo.

Valencia, Celta Vigo and Brighton are all interested in the 30-year-old but his wages could be a sticking point for any of those suitors.

Braithwaite is also reluctant to leave Barca, despite having only made four La Liga appearances for the club last season.

Barcelona Real Sociedad LaLiga Braithwaite
Getty Images

Man City eyeing swoop for Milan's Leao

2022-05-31T07:00:00.000Z

Manchester City are eyeing a swoop for Milan forward Raphael Leao - according to Foot Mercato.

The Premier League champions are looking at the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Raheem Sterling, who has been tipped to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Leao played a key role in Milan's 2021-22 Scudetto triumph and has also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Leao
Getty Images

Arsenal's Maitland-Niles not returning to Roma

2022-05-31T06:30:00.000Z

Inter optimistic about Mkhitaryan talks

2022-05-30T22:35:00.000Z

PSG officially trigger Mendes option

2022-05-30T22:20:00.000Z

Bayern make Laimer push

2022-05-30T22:10:00.000Z

Real Madrid to give Tchouameni five-year deal (Marca)

2022-05-30T22:00:00.000Z

Blancos also hope to knock down €80m asking price

Real Madrid will hand Aurelien Tchouameni a five-year contract once his transfer from Monaco is completed, according to Marca.

The 22-year-old's move is almost done, the report says, although the Blancos are attempting to reduce the fee they pay the French side.