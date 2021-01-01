Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal plot Richarlison move

West Ham manager David Moyes has said injuries to key defenders, including Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna, have changed the team's transfer plans for January.

"We've picked up a few injuries to some defenders so that could make us look differently," Moyes told reporters on Wednesday.

"I think we had hopefully been looking to add a forward player but we had a problem with that even in the summer window, where we were trying but there was nothing there and that's not to say there would be anything there in January.

"So I think it will mean that we have to start maybe considering looking for a defender if possible but we will see how it goes because there's nothing decided yet."