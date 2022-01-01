Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG made failed Kante approach in January

Villa to let Douglas Luiz leave
Aston Villa are prepared to let Douglas Luiz leave at the end of the season, reports the Daily Mail.
Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has been lined up as a replacement for the Brazilian, who is out of contract this summer.
Everton to sell Richarlison or Calvert-Lewin
Everton will be forced to sell either Richarlison or Dominic Calvert-Lewin this summer, claims the Sun.
The Toffees have incurred massive losses in recent seasons and need to offload at least one of their stars to balance the books.
PSG made failed Kante approach in January (Le Parisien)
Midfielder turned down opportunity to return to France
🔵INFO LE PARISIEN | N’Golo Kanté a une nouvelle fois été courtisé par le PSG en janvier dernier pour rejoindre la capitale l’été prochain. Mais le champion du monde n’a pas donné suite #PSGhttps://t.co/jYOUnFTNhX— Le Parisien | PSG (@le_Parisien_PSG) March 30, 2022