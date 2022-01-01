Little joins Reign on loan
Kim Little has joined OL Reign on a short-term loan deal.— Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) May 29, 2022
Our captain will return to north London for the start of pre-season on August 15.
Best of luck, Kim. See you soon! ❤️
Gunners plot Paqueta move
🚨Arsenal are planning to make an offer for Lucas Paqueta.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 29, 2022
Revs star Buksa headed for Lens?
New England Revolution forward Adam Buksa could be poised to move to RC Lens, per the MLS Transfer Tracker.
The Poland striker was absent this week for his side ahead of linking up with his national side.
Reports suggest however that his days may be numbered stateside, with a switch to France on the cards.
Liverpool set Phillips price
🔥Liverpool want £12m for Nat Phillips.— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 29, 2022
🔴#LFC https://t.co/eFQtusy3Qc pic.twitter.com/vhZkCBV1W7
Vini Jr deal incoming at Madrid
Vinícius Júnior will soon receive the official contract proposal from Real Madrid: new deal will be ready to be discussed, valid until 2028 ⚪️🇧🇷 #RealMadrid— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022
“I don't want to stop here, I want to keep winning much more and keep making history with Real Madrid”, Vini said. pic.twitter.com/dXE76skfAL
Lewandowski promises transfer update amid Barca links
Robert Lewandowski has promised information on his future is imminent, with the Bayern Munich striker saying "the time will come soon" to reveal his next steps amid speculation over a move to Barcelona.
The veteran attacker has refused new terms at Allianz Arena and wishes to end his time with the Bundesliga heavyweights following another successful league campaign, with the Blaugrana thought to be his likely destination.
The German side have made it clear he still has a contract to fulfil, but amid strengthening links, the forward has revealed that an update is imminent.
Bayern want Mane on three-year deal
Update #Mané: Talks and negotiations with #FCBayern ongoing and confirmed. All parties speak about a possible 3-y-c until 2025 and a transfer fee of around €30m + Bonus. Agreement is possible. @SkySportDE https://t.co/DYKYEcp9Mj— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 29, 2022
Nkunku coy on PSG interest
Nkunku on his future: “Paris is my home, my favorite club. I don't close any doors. Everything is possible in football”. 🚨 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022
“It's nice to have the biggest clubs in the world interested in me. But it's also great to see that Leipzig are doing everything to keep me”. pic.twitter.com/LfwsUAaTJO
Liverpool considered Son raid
Liverpool were plotting a move for Son Heung-min at one point last term, says Football London.
But the Reds only intended to make a raid on Tottenham if the club had failed to secure Champions League football.
Since Antonio Conte's men made the top four, the Merseyside team will not chase a deal this summer.
Rangnick out at Man Utd
Ralf Rangnick announces that he will not be staying on at United as a consultant.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 29, 2022
PL pair eye Gavi
🔥Manchester United and Liverpool are monitoring Gavi's condition.#MUFC 🔴 #LFC— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) May 29, 2022
🗣️👥Barcelona is continuing negotiations to extend the contract of the Spanish star. 🔵#ForçaBarça
Koulibaly to hold future talks with Napoli
Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent Ramadani: “There are so many rumours - and I wanna clarify that we’re not in talks with any club for Koulibaly, as of today”, tells @CorSport. ⚠️🇸🇳 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022
“We’re waiting to meet with Napoli to decide the best solution for both parties”, he added.
'Barca can't offer Lewandowski more than Bayern'
Former Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has questioned why Robert Lewandowski would want to complete a transfer to Barcelona.
Lewandowski has confirmed that he won't be extending his current contract at Allianz Arena beyond its 2023 expiry date, sparking rumours that he will leave Bayern in the summer transfer window.
Camp Nou has been touted as the most likely next destination for the 33-year-old, but Rummenigge doesn't think that Barca are a more attractive club than the German champions at this moment in time.
None
Villa & Southampton join race for Peterborough's Edwards
Aston Villa and Southampton have joined the race to sign Peterborough defender Ronnie Edwards - according to The Sun.
Manchester United, Tottenham and Crystal Palace have also been linked with the 19-year-old, who is currently valued at around £10 million.
Peterborough may be open to selling Edwards as long as they can bring him back to the club on loan for the 2022-23 season.
Atletico plotting swoop for Lens full-back Clauss
Atletico Madrid are plotting a swoop for Lens full-back Jonathan Clauss - according to Telefoot.
The 29-year-old has already met with club officials at Wanda Metropolitano and would like to play under Diego Simeone.
Marseille and Nice have also been linked with the 29-year-old, who only has one year left on his current contract.
Zidane not convinced by PSG project
Zinedine Zidane is not convinced by the project on offer at Paris Saint-Germain - according to Telefoot.
The former Real Madrid boss is the French club's top candidate to replace Mauricio Pochettino this summer.
Zidane has made it clear he won't be heading to Parc des Princes, however, with PSG not set to turn their attention to other options.
Mane decides to leave Liverpool amid Bayern links (Fabrizio Romano)
Sadio Mané has decided to leave Liverpool this summer 🚨🔴 #LFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022
He’s ready for a new experience after many special years with Reds - it will be confirmed to the club.
FC Bayern are strong contenders - but it’s still open and not completed as Sadio wanted to wait for the final. pic.twitter.com/hr6R5NmuZ0
Castillejo set to leave Milan
Samu Castillejo is set to leave Milan after four years at the club - according to Calciomercato.
The 27-year-old is set to become a free agent next summer and the newly-crowned Serie A champions want to cash in.
A return to La Liga has been mooted for Castillejo, who has previously played in his native Spain at Villarreal and Malaga.
Cristante in line for Roma extension
Bryan Cristante is in line for a contract extension at Roma - according to Calciomercato.
The 27-year-old's current deal is due to expire in 2024 and the Giallorossi want to tie him down for an extra two years.
Cristante will see his earnings rise to €3 million per year if he accepts, but he has been linked with Juventus and Milan ahead of the summer transfer window.
Inter stepping up talks for Torino's Bremer
Inter have stepped up talks with Torino over a potential deal for Gleison Bremer - according to Calciomercato.
The Nerazzurri are prepared to pay around €30 million ($32m/$25m) for the 25-year-old, whose current contract is not due to expire until 2024.
Torino could yet ask for Inter to include a player in the final deal, with negotiations between the two clubs now reaching an advanced stage.
Man City's Itakura wanted by Fulham & Bournemouth
Manchester City defender Ko Itakura is wanted by Premier League new boys Fulham - according to Sky Sports.
Bournemouth are also interested in the 25-year-old, who impressed on loan at Schalke in 2021-22.
Itakura is contracted to City until 2023 and they have the option of an extra year, but he has yet to make a competitive appearance for the club.
Tottenham demanding £17m from Villarreal for Lo Celso
Tottenham are demanding a £17 million ($21m) fee for Giovani Lo Celso from Villarreal - according to The Sun.
The 26-year-old has impressed on loan at the Spanish club and Unai Emery wants to bring him in on a permanent basis.
Spurs are ready to cut their losses on Lo Celso, despite the fact he is still under contract until 2025.
Perisic to sign Spurs contract this week
Ivan Perisić will be in London next week together with his agents in order to undergo medical tests and sign his contract as new Tottenham player. The planning is now set to be scheduled. ⚪️🇭🇷 #THFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2022
Perisić will join Spurs on a two-year deal, confirmed.
Today there is no Mbappe, just a Real Madrid party - Perez
Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insisted that the club's failed transfer for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe is already "forgotten" after their Champions League triumph at Stade de France.
Madrid's preparations for their 17th European Cup final were overshadowed by the Mbappe transfer saga, which ended when the forward announced his decision to sign a new contract at PSG on May 21.
Mbappe had reportedly agreed on terms with Los Blancos before performing a U-turn on his future, leaving the Spanish giants stunned, but they did not let it affect them on Europe's biggest stage.
None
Liverpool contact Dembele's representatives (SPORT)
Liverpool have made contact with the representatives of Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele - according to SPORT.
The Reds have asked about the 25-year-old's availability with his current contract at Camp Nou set to expire on June 30.
Dembele is currently weighing up his options, while Barca have not yet given up on tying him to an extension.
PSG eager to sign Richarlison (The Daily Mail)
Paris Saint-Germain are eager to sign Everton forward Richarlison this summer - according to the Daily Mail.
Real Madrid and Tottenham are also showing interest in the 25-year-old, who scored 10 goals in 30 Premier League games for the Toffees in 2021-22.
PSG have set their sights on Richarlison as they seek extra cover up front with Mauro Icardi expected to leave the club when the transfer window reopens.
West Ham want Leipzig striker Adamu
West Ham want to bring in RB Leipzig striker Junior Adamu - according to the Daily Mail.
Southampton are also keen on the 20-year-old, who is set to be available for around £12 million in the summer transfer window.
Adamu, who is under contract at Leipzig until 2025, scored nine goals for the club in 2021-22.
Leicester interested in Man Utd's Garner
Manchester United midfielder James Garner is the subject of interest from Leicester City - according to The Mirror.
Leeds and Southampton have also been linked with the 21-year-old, who has impressed on loan at Nottingham Forest this season.
Garner is due to return to United after Forest's Playoff final clash against Huddersfield, but Leicester are set to try and lure him to the King Power Stadium for 2022-23.
Marcelo announces Real Madrid exit after UCL final
Marcelo has announced that he will leave Real Madrid this summer.
The veteran left-back waited until after the team's 1-0 Champions League triumph over Liverpool on Saturday to reveal his plans.
He will depart as Real Madrid's all-time most decorated player with 25 trophies to his name.
None
Real Madrid to announce new Modric contract
Beautiful news for Real Madrid during the celebrations: Luka Modrić has signed a new contract until June 2023, here we go! 🚨⚪️ #Modric— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022
Full verbal agreement was reached two months ago - so it’s now also signed and completed. Official statement pending.
Luka se queda. 🇭🇷🤝 pic.twitter.com/C3HayEwql3
Bournemouth & Rangers move for Butland
Bournemouth and Rangers are interested in a move for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, reports the Sun.
Butland's future at Selhurst Park is far from clear after struggling with form as of late, while Palace are reportedly considering Sam Johnstone as a replacement.
Ten Hag pushes for £115m Nunez & Timber swoop at Man Utd
New boss wants six new signings over the summer
Erik ten Hag has identified two key transfer targets as his top priority at Manchester United, reports the Mirror.
Benfica ace Darwin Nunez and Ajax's Justin Timber head the new manager's list of candidates this summer and would set the Red Devils back around £115 million, while in total Ten Hag hopes to make up to six new signings in his first window.
'Mbappe does not exist tonight'
Florentino Pérez: “Mbappé? He does not exist tonight. It’s Real Madrid party. It’s a thing of the past. Nothing has happened. Real Madrid had a perfect season”. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/lSxUjo8KSO— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 28, 2022
Ex-Lazio & West Ham star Zarate signs for Platense
🇧🇷✈️🇦🇷 Mauro Zárate 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣2️⃣ ✍️— Club Atlético Platense (@caplatense) May 28, 2022
🌍➡️ https://t.co/wjXPw2xRST
¡Bienvenido a la familia #Platense! 💪🏻#VamosCalamares🦑 pic.twitter.com/EQ7sGxlgpj
Leeds move for Huddersfield youngster O'Brien
Leeds United are keen to complete a move for young Huddersfield Town star Lewis O'Brien, reports the Sun.
O'Brien, 23, impressed throughout the Championship season and would cost Leeds up to £10 million this summer.