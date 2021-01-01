Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City open to new Sterling contract

After weeks of speculation the winger could depart this summer, relations have apparently improved

Manchester City are now open to giving Raheem Sterling a new contract after Euro 2020 concludes, according to The Telegraph.

Sterling is coming off a match-winning goal vs Croatia and remains in what should be the prime of his career at 26 years old - though his legs do have unusual mileage on them compared to many his age given his significant senior roles since being a teenager.

He had been rumoured to be out of Pep Guardiola's plans, but that has perhaps been an overstated narrative.