Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juve & Spurs consider Di Maria bid

Angel Di Maria PSG Rennes Ligue 1 07112020
Juve & Spurs consider Di Maria bid

2021-01-17T23:55:54Z

The Argentine is a fixture in Pochettino's PSG line-up

Juventus and Tottenham are both interested in signing Angel Di Maria, according to Don Balon

The Argentine, who knows Spurs boss Jose Mourinho well from his Real Madrid days, is nevertheless considered a key part of the Paris Saint-Germain set-up by Mauricio Pochettino, who has started his compatriot in the club's last four outings.

Angers PSG Angel Di Maria Ligue 1
Tevez weighs up Boca future

2021-01-17T23:45:44Z

Boca Juniors star Carlos Tevez is considering his options following his side's Copa Libertadores exit, reports Infobae

The striker's contract expires in June, but he could walk away before then or even retire from football altogether in the coming days.

Allardyce predicts '250 enquiries' for West Brom

2021-01-17T23:25:22Z

West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce is anticipating a whirlwind of transfer talk for his side in January.

The Baggies will make "maybe 250 enquiries", Allardyce said, per BBC Sport, in the hope of signing "three or four good players".