Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool lying in wait for Mbappe

Miami have signed Edison Azcona and defender Ian Fray as Homegrown signings, the club announced.

Both will move to the first team from the club's academy, making them the second and third players to do so behind Felipe .

“Ian and Edison are two players who were quickly brought to my attention during my short time here, and my impressions of them are very positive. It’s satisfying to be part of continuing their development and helping them reach a level where they can demonstrate readiness to compete and be valuable for the team on a consistent basis,” said Chief Soccer Officer and Director Chris Henderson.

“It’s important to develop from within, not only for the player and the Club, but for the community too because they will always be part of the Inter Miami family wherever their career takes them in the future.”