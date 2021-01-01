Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Alaba reaches Real Madrid agreement

Mourinho in the running for Celtic job
Manager Jose Mourinho will be a candidate for the Celtic position after being sacked this week by Tottenham, claims The Sun.
Mourinho has said he wants to find a new job as soon as possible, insisting there is "no need for breaks".
However, Eddie Howe is still considered the front-runner to take over at Celtic.
Luton Town want Campbell from Motherwell
Luton Town are eager to participate in a widespread raid of Motherwell talent this summer, with their sights locked on midfielder Allan Campbell, per the Daily Record.
Motherwell are expected to lose several key players in the coming window, and the 23-year-old appears a near-certain departure with his contract about to run out. Luton Town will reportedly face competition from Millwall for Campbell's signature.
Man Utd chairman Woodward steps down
Manchester United chairman Ed Woodward has resigned, the club announced, but his reasons for leaving remain unclear.
While the announcement comes amid an uproar regarding the Red Devils' Super League saga, it is understood that Woodward's exit is more complicated than simply being a reaction to fan unrest.
Ajax invite youngster Bundgaard to training
Ajax have asked Randers attacking midfielder Filip Bundgaard to join them in training for a trial, according to bold.dk.
The 16-year-old is expected to accept the request, though his current club are keen to hold on to him for a little while longer.
Alaba reaches Madrid agreement (Sky Sports)
The out-of-contract Bayern centre-back appears set for a move to Spain
Sky sources: David Alaba has agreed a 5 year contract until 2026 with @realmadrid. Barcelona is not an option anymore. Contract not signed yet, but will be in the next weeks 🔜📝✅ #TransferUpdate @Sky_Torben @Sky_Marc pic.twitter.com/jo7DIVjO8g— Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) April 20, 2021