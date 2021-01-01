Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo exploring options amid Juve exit talk

Misidjan close to Twente move
Eredivisie side Twente are close to signing Virgil Misidjan.
The winger spent the second half of last season at PEC Zwolle but Twente technical director Jan Streuer says he looks set to move to Enschede in a free transfer.
Sabaly joins Betis from Bordeaux
OFICIAL | Youssouf Sabaly, new #RealBetis player
Atalanta beat Roma to Koopmeiners signing
Teun Koopmeiners looks set to leave AZ for Atalanta.
The midfielder has been targeted by Roma this summer but Tuttosport reports the Bergamo outfit have swooped in with an €18 million (£15m/$22m) offer.
Celtic could snap Ayew up for free
Andre Ayew is being targeted by Celtic, Ghana Soccer Net reports.
The 31-year-old is available for free after leaving Swansea and Celtic are considering a move for him.
Paratici to take over as Spurs sporting director
Fabio Paratici is days away from being confirmed as Tottenham's new sporting director, Goal understands.
The 48-year-old left Juventus this summer and his appointment will be confirmed by Spurs this week.
Bayern interested in Saul but Atletico star is too expensive
Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez has been linked to several top teams.
Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Juventus have all been associated with the midfielder but Sport 1 claims a move to the German giants is unlikely at this point.
While the Bavarian side are interested, they cannot afford to sign him without selling players first to raise funds and the club have insisted they will not make any major moves this summer.
Chelsea move for Haaland but wages threaten deal
Re: Erling Haaland— Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) June 7, 2021
Chelsea working intense to get Erling Haaland.
He is seen as the “missing” player to make them challenge for the PL-title next season.
Fee very high, but confidence that this can be solved.
The main obstacle could be the wage-structure at Chelsea
Nuno favourite for Everton job but backroom staff poses problems
Nuno Espirito Santo has been interviewed for the Everton job, Football Insider reports.
The former Wolves manager is favourite to take over at Goodison Park, but the club are concerned about the size of the coaching staff he wants to bring along, which could hold up a deal.
Barcelona won't renew Roberto deal
Barcelona are ready to offload Sergi Roberto this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The midfielder and right-back has a year left on his contract at Camp Nou but the club do not intend on offering him an extension and would rather sell him.
Manchester City have been linked to the Spain international as Pep Guardiola is an admirer of his former charge.
Gladbach target Sargent
Borussia Monchengladbach have their sights set on signing Josh Sargent, according to Bild.
The USA international is expected to leave Werder Bremen after their relegation from the Bundesliga and could be set to remain in the German top flight.
Di Francesco leaves Cagliari
Eusebio Di Francesco's contract has been terminated at Cagliari by mutual consent, the club confirmed on Monday.
The coach, who guided Cagliari to 16th in Serie A in 2020-21, is expected to take over at Hellas Verona.
Chelsea's Ekwah to join West Ham
Chelsea youngster Pierre Ekwah is set to join West Ham after a successful trial spell at the London Stadium.
Fee could reach €1.5m and #CFC have a significant sell-on clause in deal should West Ham move him on for a profit.
Fee could reach €1.5m and #CFC have a significant sell-on clause in deal should West Ham move him on for a profit.
Leicester close in on Celtic's Edouard (The Sun)
Foxes set to snag striker
Leicester City are fast approachng a deal for Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard, claims The Sun.
The Foxes are set to tee up a reunion between the striker and boss Brendan Rodgers, who previously worked with him in Scotland.
Now, he will come to the Premier League, with an eye to becoming the long-term successor to Jamie Vardy.
Bidstrup promoted to Brentford first team
We can confirm that Mads Bidstrup has been officially promoted to the First Team squad!— Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) June 7, 2021
The midfielder, who joined #BrentfordB last summer, will be a part of Thomas Frank’s side for the new season.
Wood eyed by PL trio
Aston Villa, West Ham and Everton have all been linked with a move for Burnley striker Chris Wood, per The Mirror.
The New Zealand international has been a regular fixture at Turf Moor since joining from Leeds, but could now make a move away.
Everton would wait for their new manager to arrive before making any serious pursuit, but Dean Smith and David Moyes are both weighing up their options.
McPake commits to Dundee
We are delighted to announce that manager James McPake and assistant manager Dave Mackay have committed to the club by signing new contracts
Arsenal should sign Coady - Campbell
Sol Campbell has urged Arsenal to sign Wolves defender Conor Coady while calling Mikel Arteta's current squad "soft".
Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League for the second successive season in 2020-21, with Arteta ultimately unable to build on their FA Cup triumph last term.
The north London outfit were often the masters of their own downfall as basic errors at the back undermined their efforts, and Campbell thinks Coady could be the answer to their problems.
Szczesny plays down Juve exit talk
Wojciech Szczesny has played down talk of an imminent move away from Juventus, insisting he is "not responsible" for the club's strategy in the transfer market.
Szczesny has spent the last four years of his career on Juve's books, having been snapped up from Arsenal for €12 million (£10m/$15m) in the summer of 2017.
The 31-year-old has nailed down a role as the Bianconeri's number one goalkeeper while winning numerous major trophies in Italy, but it has been suggested that the club may be ready to cash in on an experienced performer in the summer window.
Atalanta set €60m asking price for Man Utd-linked Romero
Atalanta have set a €60 million (£52m/$73m) asking price for Manchester United-linked defender Cristian Romero - according to Tuttosport.
The Red Devils are reportedly lining up a €45m (£39m/$55m) move for the 23-year-old, but the Italian club are not prepared to let a prized asset go for a cut-price fee.
Atalanta signed Romero on a two-year loan deal from Juventus in 2019, and are set to exercise their €20m (£17m/$24m) purchase option on the Argentine in the coming weeks.
Man Utd midfielder Pereira reveals transfer wish
Manchester United loanee Andreas Pereira wants to extend his stay at Lazio, conceding he doesn't have the "ideal physique" for Premier League football.
Pereira moved on a season-long loan to Lazio last October after falling down the pecking order at OId Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The 25-year-old impressed at Stadio Olimpico in 2020-21 and would like to continue playing in Serie A, but acknowledges that the final decision on his future will be made by United.
Ronaldo exploring options amid Juve exit talk (ESPN)
The Portuguese is being tipped to leave Turin this summer
Cristiano Ronaldo is exploring his options amid talk of a possible move away from Juventus this summer - according to ESPN.
The 36-year-old's representatives are looking into reports of interest from a number of top clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and his former employers Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Ronaldo's camp won't make a final decision on his future until after the Euros, but they accept a transfer could be difficult due to his wage demands and Juve's asking price.
Aston Villa finalise Buendia deal
Aston Villa and Norwich City have reached an agreement for the transfer of Emiliano Buendía.
Sparta Prague confirm Hancko full-time capture
Sparta has completed transfer of Dávid Hancko from Fiorentina.
No more "on loan" on @Transfermarkt anymore!
Man Utd set to unveil Heaton
Manchester United have finished their deal for Tom Heaton, but will not announce the capture of the former England goalkeeper until July, per Football Insider.
The Aston Villa man, a bronze medalist with the Three Lions in the first Nations League tournament, is out of contract at Villa Park.
He looks set to move to Old Trafford to play back-up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, though the Norwegian faces continued headaches over his first-choice pick between David De Gea and Dean Henderson.
Brentford's Dalsgaard joins Midtjylland
Sommerens første signing!
Henrik Dalsgaard skifter til FC Midtjylland
Henrik Dalsgaard skifter til FC Midtjylland ✍️ pic.twitter.com/QImauEdZYO
Newcastle battle Southampton for Choudhury
Newcastle United are locked in a race with Southampton to secure the signing of Leicester midfielder Hamza Choudhury, claims Football Insider.
The 23-year-old former England youth star, a Toulon Tournament winner in 2016, has been restricted for minutes at the King Power Stadium this term.
Having won the FA Cup with the Foxes last month though, he now looks set to move on - and the Magpies are keen to beat out the Saints for his services.
Bayer Leverkusen interested in Ajer
Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer is the subject of interest from Bayer Leverkusen - according to Kicker.
Newcastle and Norwich City have also been linked with the 23-year-old, who has made it clear he wants to leave Parkhead this summer.
Ajer appeared in 35 Scottish Premier League matches for Celtic last term, scoring twice.
West Ham & Everton-linked Correa set to leave Lazio
West Ham and Everton-linked forward Joaquin Correa is set to leave Lazio - according to Corriere Dello Sport.
The Italian club are ready to sanction the 26-year-old's departure if they receive a €40 million (£34m/$49m) offer this summer.
Neymar didn't want to return to Barcelona in 2019 - PSG president
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi claims that Neymar did not want to return to Barcelona in 2019, despite widespread rumours at the time.
Neymar joined PSG in 2017 but was thought to be discontent initially after making a world-record €222 million (£198m/$263m) switch to the Parisian side, who triggered a release clause in his contract.
The Brazil star recently signalled his contentment in the French capital by signing a new deal that runs until 2025, and Al-Khelaifi claims that he never wanted to go.
Wijnaldum to pen three-year deal at PSG while Hakimi talks continue
Paris St Germain expect Gini Wijnaldum to sign the contract until 2024 after the new agreement revealed yesterday night. ⏳— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2021
PSG board now still in negotiations with Inter to sign Achraf Hakimi as main target - Donnarumma will also decide his new club in the next days. 🇫🇷 #PSG
Fernandinho viewed as Barca option
Fernandinho could be an option for Barcelona if their deal with Gini Wijnaldum falls through amid Paris Saint-Germain interest, claims Marca.
The Manchester City midfielder is out of contract and like Wijnaldum would bring more experience to the side. However, the Brazilian is rumoured to be entertaining a new deal with Pep Guardiola's team as he tries to remain in England.
Southampton not willing to sell Ward-Prowse
#SaintsFC are not expecting a bid from #AVFC for James Ward-Prowse nor would they entertain one.
'All great players want to come to PSG'
PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that “all great players” want to join the club, but he has refused to discuss a move regarding Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.
Messi, out of contract with Barcelona, has long been linked with a switch to the Ligue 1 side amid the Catalans' financial difficulties.
Goretzka close to Bayern extension
Leon Goretzka is set to agree a contract extension at Bayern Munich until 2025 or 2026.
Fuchs joins Charlotte FC
Premier League winner Christian Fuchs has become the fifth player to join MLS expansion club Charlotte FC ahead of their inaugural season in 2022.
The 35-year-old fullback has signed a one-year deal with the club with the option for a further year.
Mbappe will never be sold - Al-Khelaifi
Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said that Kylian Mbappe will not be allowed to leave the club.
Al-Khelaifi also provided a positive update on contract negotiations with the star forward.
Phillips waiting for Liverpool clarity
Nat Phillips has acknowledged his Liverpool future is uncertain following the arrival of Ibrahima Konate at the club.
He got extended run this past season due to injuries, but his chances of remaining a squad regular were slashed by the recent high-profile signing from RB Leipzig.
Arsenal prioritise Odegaard (football.london)
The Gunners have turned back to their recent loanee after missing out on Emi Buendia
Fresh off the apparent transfer miss of Emi Buendia, who now looks set for Aston Villa, the Gunners will prioritise bringing back Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, according to football.london.
Odegaard spent part of 2020-21 on loan at Arsenal and offered enough positive attacking spurts to convince the club he would be a useful asset moving forward.
Mikel Arteta has said negotiations over the Odegaard will begin in the coming weeks.