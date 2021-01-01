Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool signal Pedri interest

Arsenal to jump West Ham for Lingard (Daily Star)
The Gunners are set to join the fray for the resurgent attacker
Arsenal will look to an unexpected place for more creativity in the final third, taking interest in Manchester United loanee Jesse Lingard, claims the Daily Star.
Lingard has been exception at West Ham since January and is expected by many to remain with the Hammers beyond this campaign, but perhaps the Gunners' approach will turn his head.
Ramos: I'll be a Sevilla player until I die
Sergio Ramos has spoken out about the controversial transfer earlier in his career that saw him become an enemy to Sevilla fans.
The Real Madrid centre-back says the way things went down saddened him, and he wishes he could have changed his initial response to the move.
Cavani exit complicated by £2m clause (Mirror)
Man Utd could have trouble offloading Cavani because of newly revealed contract stipulation
Manchester United would need to pay Edinson Cavani £2 million if he leaves this summer, even if they want him to remain, reports the Mirror.
That pay-out clause in his contract might give the Red Devils second thoughts about letting the striker cut his two-year contract short as he pushes for a move to Boca Juniors.
Liverpool signal Pedri interest (Mirror)
The Reds are racing to pry away the Barca wonderkid before he gets a new deal with a bigger release clause
Liverpool have made known their interest in rising Barcelona star Pedri Lopez, prompting the Blaugrana into panic mode, writes the Mirror.
The Reds are keen to sign the 18-year-old before his release clause rises from its current figure of around £70 million (€81m/$96) to something exponentially more if he signs the contract Barcelona have recently offered him in response to his pursuit.
Martinelli still in our plans - Arteta
Arsenal still see promising youngster Gabriel Martinelli as essential to their long-term ambitions - though manager Mikel Arteta stressed he still has room for improvement.
The Gunners forward has made just five substitute appearances since starting against Manchester United on January 30.
£70m Havertz renews faith ahead of summer window
Chelsea are finally getting Kai Havertz at his best, with his run of form providing reassurance that they don't need to find an alternative in the transfer market anytime soon despite rumours they had been getting fed up with him.
The playmaker shined in a rout over Palace on Saturday, directly contributing to two goals.
Nashville sign Nealis
Nealis is coming to Nashville 🎸— Nashville SC (@NashvilleSC) April 10, 2021
We've acquired defender Dylan Nealis (@dylan_nealis) from @InterMiamiCF. #EveryoneN | @scoutnashville