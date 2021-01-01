Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester City contact Griezmann

No progress in Inter's pursuit of Bellerin

2021-07-09T22:48:30Z

Inter's pursuit of Hector Bellerin has made little progress, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Arsenal are eager to sell the defender, but are not willing to accept the loan-to-buy option proposed by Inter.

And so the Italian club are turning to Atalanta's Hans Hateboer as a potential option to replaceAchraf  Hakim, who recently joined PSG.

Manchester City make contact with Griezmann (FootMercato)

2021-07-09T22:23:32Z

Pep Guardiola has spoken directly with the attacker in recent weeks

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken to Antoine Griezmann about a potential move to the Premier League, reports FootMercato.

Barcelona are open to selling Griezmann as the club looks to balance their budget amid major debt issues, but there are few clubs in the world that could afford the French attacker.

Manchester City's primary target this summer is Harry Kane but, if Tottenham are unwilling to lower their price, Griezmann could become their newest attacking option.

Chelsea could sell Ziyech, Bakayoko and Abraham to fund Haaland move

2021-07-09T22:20:53Z

AC Milan's interest in Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko could help pave the way for Chelsea to sign Erling Haaland, reports Football.London.

The Italian side have already signed Olivier Giroud from the Blues, with the club also tracking the two Chelsea midfielders.

Selling those two, along with Tammy Abraham, could help Chelsea build the funds needed to make a run at their top target this summer: Haaland. 

Hull send two players to Northern Ireland

2021-07-09T22:05:37Z

Billy Chadwick and Ahmed Salam have joined Northern Irish side Linfield on loan, Hull City announced.

The two are both academy products and both made senior debuts this past season.

The duo will now join Linfield, who win the league in Northern Ireland last season.