Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City to join Arsenal & Chelsea in race to sign €40m Hakimi

There is one problem with Alejandro “Kaku” Gamarra's apparent move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Taawoun: New York Red Bulls have claimed they never sold the player.

Al-Taawan announced Kaku on social media, but Red Bulls say they activated a contract extension option in the attacking midfielder's contract that would negate the transfer.

"The New York Red Bulls exercised a club option in Kaku’s Major League Soccer contract for the 2021 season, and he remains under contract with [MLS] and ... Red Bulls," the club said in a statement.