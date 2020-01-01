Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG & Man City convinced Messi will move in 2021

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Lionel Messi Barcelona 2020-21
Rice a transfer priority for Lampard

2020-12-20T01:00:55Z

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has made Declan Rice his prime transfer target, reports the Telegraph

Rice, who was released by Chelsea as a teenager, has emerged as one of the Premier League's top midfielders at West Ham.

PSG & Man City convinced Messi will move in 2021

2020-12-19T23:55:36Z

Both sides will go all-out for summer transfer

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are certain that 2020-21 will be Lionel Messi's last season at Barcelona, reports 90 Min

The Argentine tried to leave in the summer, and while Barca hold out hope of retaining their star both their European rivals will leave no stone unturned in their hopes of landing him when the current campaign comes to a close.

Lionel Messi Barcelona 2020-21
FC Dallas close on two new signings

2020-12-19T23:45:04Z

FC Dallas are set to announce two new signings, according to MLSSoccer

Colombian midfielder Jader Obrian, who plays for Aguilas, and Eibar centre-back Jose Antonio Martinez are both close to moving to the United States.

Jones set for Man Utd exit

2020-12-19T23:35:45Z

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is set to leave the club in January, reports the Daily Star

West Brom and Derby are interested in taking the 28-year-old on a loan deal. 

Barca presidential candidate makes Bellerin top target

2020-12-19T23:25:10Z

Arsenal full-back began his career in Catalunya

Joan Laporta has made Arsenal's Hector Bellerin his top transfer priority should he once more become Barcelona president, claims the Mirror

The ex-Blaugrana chief is prepared to pay up to £22 million to repatriate the right-back, who left Barca for Arsenal aged 16.

Dallas pick up Martinez from Eibar

2020-12-19T23:15:34Z

Jose Antonio Martínez is on his way to FC Dallas from Eibar.

The La Liga side confirmed the two clubs had struck a deal for the defender to head to the MLS club. 