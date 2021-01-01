Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale decision will 'cause chaos'

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world


Gareth Bale, Tottenham, Europe League 2020-21
Bale future reveal will 'cause chaos'

2021-05-23T23:00:00Z

His decision is apparently already made, but fans will have to wait to hear it

Gareth Bale says that he knows where his future lies beyond the summer but that if he says anything now it will “cause chaos”.

Bale has spent the last season on loan at Tottenham from Real Madrid, though it is unclear whether he might stay with the Premier League club, return to Spain or move elsewhere.

The Wales star bagged a double for Spurs as they shocked Leicester 4-2 on the final day of the season on what may be his farewell appearance for the London club.

Read the full story on Goal here!

Leicester head up Boga hunt

2021-05-23T22:42:00Z

Leicester have emerged as a rival to Atalanta and Napoli to sign Sassuolo wide man Jeremie Boga, reports Calciomercato.

The 24-year-old has not hit the heights this term that he scaled last season but remains an intriguing prospect for several suitors.

Now, the Foxes will fight the Serie A duo in a race for his services.

Bielsa agrees new Leeds deal

2021-05-23T22:30:00Z

Marcelo Bielsa has agreed a new one-year deal with Leeds United, claims The Sun.

The Argentine guided the Whites to a top-half finish in their first season back in the Premier League and was on hand to take the applause of a homecoming crowd at Elland Road on Sunday against West Brom.

Known for his historic short-term commitments, the veteran manager now looks set officially ink his name for a fouth year at the helm, extending what is already his longest coaching tenure.

