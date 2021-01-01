Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern confident in Haaland pursuit

Erling Haaland Dortmund 2020-21
PSG wanted Courtois over Navas

2021-04-13T23:15:00Z

Paris Saint-Germain preferred Thibaut Courtois over Keylor Navas when shopping for goalkeepers in 2019, writes AS, but the French club can have no complaints about how things have worked out between the posts.

Navas helped PSG advance past Bayern Munich to the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday and has been a huge presence in Europe throughout the campaign.

Keylor Navas PSG Paris Saint-Germain 2019-20
Welsh given four-year extension

2021-04-13T22:54:00Z

Wolves look to offload €15m Mir to La Liga

2021-04-13T22:48:20Z

Wolves are ready to sell Rafa Mir, currently on loan at Huesca, to one of several interested clubs in La Liga, according to Marca.

The forward is valued at €15 million and has drawn the attention of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.

Bayern confident in Haaland pursuit (Daily Mail)

2021-04-13T22:39:42Z

The Bavarians feel they have an edge if the striker remains at Dortmund for one more year

Bayern Munich are confident they can land Erling Haaland as long as he stays at Borussia Dortmund until the summer of 2022, claims the Daily Mail.

The forward has a release clause that kicks in next year, which would make him a relatively affordable heir to Robert Lewandowski.

However, the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City are keen on buying Haaland this year.

Motherwell renew full-back O'Donnell

2021-04-13T22:15:00Z

Ipswich announce new director

2021-04-13T22:00:00Z