Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo considering Juventus exit

Lambert backed as Ipswich boss
Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been supported by the club's board despite leading the Tractor Boys to their lowest league finish since 1953, Eastern Daily Press reports.
With the Football League ending the League One season early because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ipswich officially finished in 11th position in the standings.
Hungarian talent Szoboszlai linked with Serie A move
RB Salzburg teenager Dominik Szoboszlai has been linked with a transfer to Milan and Lazio after impressing for his Austrian club.
According to CalcioMercato, the 19-year-old would be guaranteed a leading role at the Rossoneri, with the midfielder valued at €25 million (£22m/$28m).
Szoboszlai has made 19 appearances for Salzburg in the league this season, scoring two goals and grabbing seven assists.
'Sancho's next step is going to be a challenge' - Man Utd target is still 'maturing', says Southgate
Jadon Sancho's next step is "going to be a challenge", according to Gareth Southgate, who insists the Manchester United target is still "maturing".
The Borussia Dortmund attacker has emerged as one of the most sought-after young talents in European football since moving to Germany from Manchester City in 2017.
He is currently enjoying his best season yet at Westfalenstadion, having contributed 20 goals and 20 assists to BVB's cause in 40 outings across all competitions, and has also established himself as a regular in the England squad.
Ronaldo could leave Juventus
The Portuguese superstar could depart Turin at the end of the season
Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus could part ways at the end of the season, according to Italian publication Radio Rossonera.
Rumours began to emerge in May that the 35-year-old was contemplating leaving the club, and those rumours have continued heading into the summer.
Ronaldo has scored 53 goals in 75 appearances for Juventus since joining the Serie A giants from Real Madrid in 2018.
Callejon hopes to extend Napoli stay
Jose Callejon is hoping to extend his stay at Napoli beyond the end of the season - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 33-year-old's current contract was due to expire this month, but he has already agreed a deal to see out the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign at Stadio San Paolo.
Callejon, who has been linked with Valencia and Sevilla recently, would like to stay on Napoli's books for another year rather than walk away from the club on a free transfer later this summer.