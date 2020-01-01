Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal consider Dortmund star Brandt as Aouar alternative

Balogun to leave Arsenal a free agent?
Folarin Balogun will likely leave Arsenal as a free agent following a contract dispute, with Liverpool set to move for the teenager, says The Athletic.
The New York-born England youth star has been with the Gunners since he was eight, and previously caught the eye of Sheffield United and Brentford.
Now, it appears his days at the Emirates Stadium are numbered, and that he will head out without them collecting a fee for whoever he lands at.
Juve mull loan to buy with Pogba
Bianconeri face financial hurdles for Frenchman
Juventus are considering an attempt to secure a loan move for Paul Pogba with an option to buy, per Calcio Mercato.
The Bianconeri wish to bring back the Manchester United playmaker to Turin, with the Frenchman having professed his frustrations at the Theatre of Dreams.
But they face a tough financial situation to sign the star outright, and may instead attempt to explore other options to bring him to the club.
Marseille offer Sanson new deal
Marseille have offered a new contract to Morgan Sanson as they look to tie the midfielder down, per Le10Sport.
The 26-year-old has attracted attention from a host of England clubs, reportedly including Arsenal, Wolverhampton, Newcastle and West Ham.
But the Ligue 1 outfit hope to keep him on-board for the future and have tabled fresh terms to convince him to stay.
Calhanoglu Milan talks positive
Stefano Pioli is confident Hakan Calhanoglu will sign a new contract with AC Milan.
The midfielder has been a key performer for the club this term and Piolo told DAZN (h/t Tutto Mercato Web) that talks are taking place and have been positive.
Rangers keeping tabs on Dembele
Rangers are the latest club to express interest in Peterborough forward Siriki Dembele.
Posh chief Barry Fry told Peterborough Today that Rangers had posted scouts to watch the forward.
Madrid lead race for Alaba
Real Madrid are leading the chase for Bayern Munich defender, according to the Athletic.
Manchester United and Liverpool remain in the hunt, but Real are ready to offer a bumper contract to secure the Austrian's signature.
Krul commits to Norwich
Tim Krul has signed a new contract at Norwich.
The Dutch goalkeeper has put his name to a deal that ties him to the club until 2024.
Bolasie unsure on Everton exit
Yannick Bolasie is seemingly unsure whether he will leave Everton in January. The winger had been close to a loan move to Middlesbrough at the end of the summer window and the Championship side are expected to make a move when the window reopens.
“I did want to go because I know the gaffer (Neil Warnock) and I know what the gaffer can do for me,” Bolasie told The Beautiful Game Podcast. “I know that I was flying because I played the pre-season games and knew what I did in pre-season.
“I don’t know if it’s 100 per cent there now, now it’s a total different picture. That was before, it’s a total different picture now.”
Ajax defender Schuurs rules out move
Ajax defender Perr Schuurs, who has been linked with a number of top clubs around Europe, has ruled out a move away from the Eredivisie giants.
He said: "I am now a starting player which was my goal beforehand. I am very happy about that. I feel at home here.
"I’m not really in favour of going abroad early. I feel at home here so I want to play here for a few more seasons."
Domenech to be confirmed as Nantes boss
Madrid mark Mendes as Marcelo replacement
Real Madrid have identified Sporting CP's 18-year-old left-back Nuno Mendes as a potential long-term replacement for Marcelo, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The youngster is said to be under assessment from Juni Calafat, one of Madrid's global transfer chiefs.
Read our NxGn profile on Nuno Mendes here!
Fernandes: Man Utd move was a dream come true
Bruno Fernandes says his move to Manchester United in January has been a dream come true - but he isn't happy to be trophyless after his first 12 months at the club.
No chance of Marcelo to Juventus
Juventus have been repeatedly linked with a move for Real Madrid left-back Marcelo in the past but CalcioMercato reports there is no prospect of such a transfer going ahead in January.
Marcelo has found himself on the bench this season with Ferland Mendy establishing himself at left-back but Madrid aren't expected to be active in the January window.
Moyes: I considered Welbeck reunion
David Moyes said he considered making a move to take former Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck to West Ham.
"I am really pleased for Danny because I enjoyed working with him at Manchester United, he is a great boy and enthusiastic," Moyes said.
"He has had a few injuries and he was someone who I did consider and I was probably just a little concerned about his injuries in the past more than anything else.
"I have got to say I am really pleased for him because he is a good boy, a good footballer who has worked hard on his game and been doing well for Brighton."
'Barca target Lautaro is happy at Inter'
Barcelona have long been linked with a move for Lautaro Martinez but agent Beto Yaque says the forward is happy at Inter.
"Lautaro is happy at Inter," Yaque told Ole.
"He is growing and learning because he is a boy with enormous potential, I would say without limits. He can become an elite player."
Arsenal consider Brandt move
Gunners desperate for creativity
Julian Brandt is one of the players considered by Arsenal as the solution to their creative problems, reports The Athletic.
Arsenal had been monitoring Dominik Szoboszlai but the Hungarian has joined RB Leipzig, while there is competition for Houssem Aouar.
However, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will be able to fund any moves in January.
Man Utd held Trippier talks
Manchester United did hold talks with Kieran Trippier over a potential move over the summer, according to The Athletic.
Talks didn't progress past that initial stage but United may still look to add competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka at right-back.
Klopp: Liverpool can't force players to stay
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool 'can't force anybody to stay' amid speculation linking Mohamed Salah with a move away.
Villarreal & Valencia consider Capoue
Villarreal and Valencia could compete to sign Etienne Capoue in January, claims Superdeporte.
Capoue had been widely expected to leave Watford following their relegation but new manager Xisco Munoz could try to convince him to stay.
Mourinho wants Sabitzer at Spurs
Jose Mourinho wants to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, according to Bild.
The Bundesliga side may look to offload the Austrian as he is reportedly the highest-earning player left at the club.
Pochettino eyes Alli as first target
Poch wants Messi at PSG
Barca contract expires in summer
Mauricio Pochettino wants to bring Lionel Messi to PSG when he joins the Ligue 1 giants, according to Le Parisien.
The Argentine coach is set to confirmed the new leader of PSG imminently after Thomas Tuchel's sacking, and he is keen to bring his Argentine countryman across from Barcelona.
Wondolowski re-signs with Earthquakes
Chris Wondolowski has signed a one-year contract extension to remain with San Jose Earthquakes in 2021, reports Centerline Soccer.
Speculation had been rife that the 37-year-old striker was considering retirement, but he has decided to continue for at least one more season.
Getafe want Kubo and Alena
Getafe are looking to bring in a pair of high-profile loan signings this winter, reports AS.
The Spanish side are hoping to sign Takefusa Kubo from Real Madrid and Barcelona's Carles Alena, and both clubs are open to potential deals.
Kubo has struggled to get into Unai Emery's side on loan with Villarreal, which could prompt a different move for the young Real Madrid starlet.
Weghorst can join Spurs for €35m
Mourinho eyes attacking reinforcements
Wolfsburg have promised Wout Weghorst he can join Tottenham if they bid €35 million (£32m/$43m), reports Bild.
Weghorst has been in fine form for the Bundesliga outfit this term, scoring 13 goals in all competitions.
Irvine training with Oldham Athletic
Club-less Socceroo midfielder Jackson Irvine is training with Harry Kewell's Oldham Athletic but will not be signing for the League Two club, reports Adam Millington.
Irvine has been without a club since being released by Hull City at the end of last season.
Arsenal outcast Ozil close to confirming Fenerbahce move
Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil could confirm his free transfer to Fenerbahce as soon as January with the Turkish giants revealing to Sport Digitale that a move was nearly complete.
The German international has not played for the Gunners since March but will remain with the club until the end of his contract at the conclusion of the season - even if the Fenerbahce transfer is confirmed.
Taggart makes move from Suwon to Cerezo Osaka
Socceroos striker Adam Taggart has completed his transfer from Suwon Bluewings to Cerezo Osaka.
The 27-year-old - who won the K-League top scorer award in 2019 - had been edging toward the J-League move over the past few weeks.
Taggart has scored five goals in 18 appearances for Suwon this season.
PSG enter race for Depay
PSG have shown an interest in signing Barcelona-linked striker Memphis Depay.
The Lyon attacker nearly joined the Catalans in the summer but the move to join his Dutch coach Ronald Koeman fell through at the last minute.
According to Mundo Deportivo, as per Barca Universal, PSG have made enquiries for Depay but Barca are still the favourites.
Burgess to return to Western United
Western United forward Max Burgess is set to return to the club after a stand off over the last few months.
The 25-year-old remained in NSW during the pre-season - keen for a move elsewhere - but is now set to head to Victoria with Western United refusing to grant him a release, according to the World Game.
Burgess is expected to be in the frame for selection when Western United play Melbourne City on January 17.
Liverpool receive Sanches transfer boost
Liverpool have received a boost in their chase for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches with Fabrizio Romano revealing the Portuguese international wants to quit the Ligue 1 club.
While negotations between the Reds and Lille are yet to commence, Romano said on the 'Here We Go' podcast that Sanches wanted to leave his French employers.
“We have a lot of rumours - I’m told there’s nothing advanced with Liverpool," Romano said as quoted by HITC.
"He’s on the list of all top clubs because he’s having an amazing season with Lille. Between Liverpool and Lille, there is no agreement.
"Renato Sanches wants to change [clubs]. He wants to change to go to the top level.”