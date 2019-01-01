Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United made €90m offer for Pepe

Manchester United made €90m offer for Pepe
The Ivorian could have gone to Old Trafford rather than the Emirates
Manchester United made a €90 million (£85m/$102m) offer for Nicolas Pepe before his move to Arsenal, reports Le10Sport.
United's offer was contingent upon them selling Romelu Lukaku but, as the Belgian's sale to Inter didn't come until the final day of the transfer window, they were unable to snatch Pepe from Lille before the Gunners did.
Atletico Madrid also made an offer larger than Arsenal's eventual bid of €80m (£72m/$89m) that landed them Pepe.
Balotelli closing in on move to Flamengo
Mario Balotelli has come to an agreement with Brazilian side Flamengo on a salary, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Balotelli, who is a free agent after leaving Marseille, now only needs to reach an agreement with Flamengo over his image rights.
The 28-year-old striker has spent the past three seasons in France, playing two and a half campaigns for Nice.
Skrtel signs with Atalanta
Veteran defender Martin Skrtel has signed for Serie A side Atalanta.
Martin #Škrtel è un giocatore dell’Atalanta! ⚫️🔵 Benvenuto Martin! 🙌🏼🇸🇰— Atalanta B.C. (@Atalanta_BC) August 9, 2019
Welcome Martin! 👋 🖤💙
📰 https://t.co/ourmZ6UhU5#WelcomeSkrtel #Atalanta3uropa #GoAtalantaGo pic.twitter.com/eV6jCbrDIm
Skrtel, 34, has spent the past three seasons with Fenerbahce after leaving Liverpool in 2016.
The Slovakian has been brought on for his experience ahead of Atalanta's first Champions League campaign this season.
Emery tells under-fire Mustafi he can leave Arsenal
Arsenal manager Unai Emery has told under-fire defender Shkodran Mustafi that he can leave the club.
Mustafi has come under heavy criticism for a series of high-profile errors, and his playing time looks likely to be reduced this season with Calum Chambers and now David Luiz in front of him.
Monaco have been rumoured to be interested in the 27-year-old German.
Atalanta and Cagliari chasing Pellegrini
Atalanta and Cagliari are both interested in a loan move for Juventus full-back Luca Pellegrini, Calciomercato reports.
Pellegrini joined Juve this summer from Roma, but appears unlikely to receive much playing time with the Serie A champions this season.
The 20-year-old is believed to prefer a move to Atalanta, who have qualified for the Champions League for the first time this season.