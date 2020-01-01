Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter target Lacazette as Lautaro replacement

Inter target Lacazette as Lautaro replacement
Inter have identified their replacement for Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the club will target Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette.
The club had already targeted Edinson Cavani and Timo Werner, but have moved on to the Frenchman as their primary target.
Hassenhuttl set for new Southampton contract
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is set to sign a new deal, reports TalkSPORT.
The manager is set to sign a new four-year deal with the club.
The club will announce the new contract on Tuesday.
Juventus and Monaco after Savic
Juventus and Monaco are chasing Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Atletico Madrid are not actively seeking a sale, but would move the defender if the right offer were to come along.
Savid, meanwhile, is happy at Atletico Madrid, but also understands this may be his last chance at a big contract.
Mulraney: I had to come to Atlanta
Irish midfielder Jake Mulraney says it was an easy choice to sign with Atlanta United.
Mulraney previously played for the likes of QPR and Hearts before heading to Atlanta ahead of the 2020 MLS season.
“The first I heard of Atlanta's interest was in like November, but I didn’t think much of it," Mulraney told MLSsoccer.com. "Once I had a gist what the club was about, I was attracted definitely. It just seemed like a good option. This would probably not come again, so I just took it."
Agudelo reveals he nearly joined Liverpool and Celtic before ill-fated Stoke move
Juan Agudelo says he nearly moved to Liverpool and Celtic before heading to Stoke City.
The Inter Miami striker was never able to play in the Premier League due to work permit issues.