Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider Ancelotti as manager

Real Madrid eye Porro, Aarons and Dalot (El Nacional)
The Blancos are hoping to upgrade at right-back in the summer
Real Madrid are lining up options to replace Dani Carvajal at right-back, having decided to sell the 30-year-old this summer.
The likes of Achraf Hakimi and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been deemed out of their reach, so they are lining up alternative candidates.
Manchester United full-back Diogo Dalot, Norwich star Max Aarons and Sporting CP star Pedro Porro are all being monitored by the Spanish giants, says El Nacional.
It is former Manchester City player Porro who is currently at the top of their list of options.
Man Utd consider Ancelotti as manager (ESPN)
The Italian could return to the Premier League
Manchester United are considering Carlo Ancelotti as a short-term manager, according to ESPN.
United have made Mauricio Pochettino their favoured candidate to take over from Ralf Rangnick at the end of the season, but Ancelotti is seen as a backup option should the Argentine decide against taking the job.
West Ham and Celtic go after £15m Semenyo
Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo is being pursued by West Ham and Celtic, according to The Mirror.
The 22-year-old has scored six Championship goals this season and the Scottish and English sides are likely to make a move this summer.
Bristol are demanding around £15 million ($20m) for him.
Weigl offered to AC Milan and Roma
Julian Weigl has been offered to AC Milan and Roma as he nears the exit at Benfica.
Calciomercato reports that Milan are unlikely to move for him as they are going all in for Renato Sanches.
However, Roma are interested in signing the midfielder, who will likely cost around €35 million (£29m/$39m).
Barcelona close to Gavi and Araujo extensions
Barcelona expect to wrap up the contract extensions of Ronald Araujo and Gavi by the end of this month.
Sport reports that Gavi will be offered a five-year contract with a giant release clause as the Blaugrana look to hold on to one of their top assets.