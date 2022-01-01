Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool consider Nkunku as Salah replacement

Mane drops Liverpool future hint
Sadio Mane has dropped a big hint that he is planning to stay at Liverpool beyond the summer, with the winger vowing to give a "special" answer to questions over his future after Saturday's Champions League final.
Mane has been a key member of Jurgen Klopp's squad since his arrival at Anfield from Southampton in 2016, scoring 120 goals in 268 games across all competitions.
The 2021-22 campaign has been arguably his best yet as he's helped the Reds secure FA Cup and League Cup honours and reach another European Cup final, but his current contract is due to expire next year and there has been no sign of an extension being agreed as yet.
Chelsea told to pay up for Cucurella
Chelsea have been told they must pay £45 million ($56m) if they want to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton, according to the Sun.
Manchester City were leading the chase for the Spanish full-back but the Blues have now entered the race after Todd Boehly’s proposed takeover of the club was given the green light.
Tottenham are also believed to be interested in the 23-year-old, who has previously hinted that he would be tempted by a move away from the Seagulls this summer.
Wolves attempt to block Marquinhos deal
Wolves are taking legal action to try and prevent Brazilian youngster Marquinhos from moving to Arsenal, reports Yahoo Brazil.
The Gunners are believed to be closing in on a £2.5 million ($3.1m) deal for the Sao Paulo winger, with an announcement expected in the coming days.
However, Premier League rivals Wolves claim the 19-year-old has signed a pre-contract agreement and is due to sign for the club shortly after his Sao Paulo contract expires in July.
Liverpool consider Nkunku as Salah replacement (Todofichajes)
France star would replace the Egyptian at Anfield
Liverpool are lining up RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah, reports Todofichajes.
The Reds are still hoping to persaude Salah to remain at the club beyond 2023 but are preparing contigency plans in case he decides to quit.
One of those plans involves a move for Nkunku, who smashed 35 goals in 52 games for Leipzig during the 2021-22 season, with Liverpool having held two meetings with the Frenchman's representatives in recent weeks.
Trio keen on Richarlison
Tottenham, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are interested in Everton forward Richarlison, reports the Mail.
The Toffees are reluctant to sell the Brazil international, who has two years left on his contract, but their much-publicised financial situation may mean they look to cash-in this summer to help fund deals elsewhere.
The former Watford player has not publicly expressed his desire to leave but may be tempted by a move to a club in the Champions League that regularly competes for honours.
Gunners eye Doucoure
Arsenal are among a number of Premier League sides interested in Lens midfielder Chieck Doucoure, reports the Mirror.
The Mali international is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club this summer with Brighton, Crystal Palace, Wolves and Everton also registering an interest.
It is believed Lens would consider bids in the region of £18 million ($22m) for the 22-year-old.
Darlow offered to sweeten Henderson deal
Newcastle have offered Karl Darlow to Manchester United in part-exchange for Dean Henderson, reports the Sun.
The Magpies want Henderson to be their new No.1 next season but the Red Devils are reluctant to do a deal as they will be left with just two senior goalkeepers on the books following Lee Grant's retirement.
Newcastle, therefore, hope the offer of Darlow will solve that issue and help push through the transfer, though Henderson is believed to prefer a loan move as he still has the desire to be David de Gea's long-term replacement at Old Trafford.