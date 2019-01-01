Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool and Man Utd lead calls for Premier League to make transfer window change

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Man Utd chasing Benfica duo

2019-09-02T23:48:51Z

According to the Mirror, Man Utd sent scouts to Benfica's latest 4-0 victory over Braga, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly interested in both Ruben Dias and Florentino Luis.

The pair are considered to be the club's brightest prospects, with Dias an accomplished centre-back and Luis a promising defensive midfielder.

Rangers confirm Dodoo exit

2019-09-02T23:45:06Z

Rangers had managed to free up some space in their squad for Ryan Kent after confirming the mutual termination of Joe Dodoo's contract earlier in the evening.

He joins former West Brom midfielder Graham Dorrans in exiting the club through mutual consent.

2019-09-02T23:34:47Z

England's top clubs lead the charge to extend the deadline

Liverpool and Man Utd are among a number of clubs who are aiming to put an end to the early closure of the Premier League transfer windwow, reports the Mirror.

The deadline for several European leagues was almost a month later than in England, and so Man Utd and Liverpool among others will meet with the Premier League later next month to discuss the possibility of extending the window.

Rangers confirm Kent

2019-09-02T23:19:00Z

Rangers have confirmed the permanent signature of Liverpool winger Ryan Kent on a four-year deal.
