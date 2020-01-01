Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus weighing up Pogba loan bid

Antonio Conte has said “some players can leave” Milan, with the spotlight once again on Christian Eriksen following a quiet display in the 3-1 win at .

international Eriksen was handed a rare start by Conte, but he was withdrawn after 58 minutes with Inter trailing 1-0.

Conte’s changes paid off, as they rallied to claim three points and remain on the coat-tails of Serie A leaders and city rivals .

Read more here!