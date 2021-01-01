It's all over in Saitama and Sweden have prevailed, 4-2, over Australia - but it might have come at a cost.

Stina Blackstenius, who scored a double against the USWNT and the last one today for the Blue and Yellow, was forced off deep in injury time with a leg issue.

She's had a wonderful tournament so far and it would be a cruel blow if it ends here for her while her side march on. Sweden have officially qualified for the quarter-finals.