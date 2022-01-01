Santosh Trophy 2022: Kerala 0-0 West Bengal - Follow Live

Kick-Off!
2022-05-02T14:30:20.000Z
We are underway.
Manjeri Stadium is buzzing!
2022-05-02T14:18:48.942Z
Nobody's crazy enough to fill the stadium 4 hours before kick-off.— GOAL India (@Goal_India) May 2, 2022
Kerala: Hold my Sambhaaram! 🥛
📸 @IndianFootball #SantoshTrophy2022 #SantoshTrophy #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/nJoYD4wGRt
Lineups
2022-05-02T14:18:03.480Z
3️⃣0️⃣ to Go 🤩— Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) May 2, 2022
Here's some team news 📜 from the Manjeri Payyanad 🏟️#KERWB ⚔️ #HeroSantoshTrophyFinal 💥 #HeroSantoshTrophy 🏆 #IndianFootball ⚽ pic.twitter.com/D0Vdu1QfAc
Matchday Live
2022-05-02T14:13:56.794Z
Hello and welcome to the Live Match Blog of today's Santosh Trophy 2022 final between Kerala and West Bengal at the Manjeri Stadium in Malappuram, Kerala.